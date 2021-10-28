https://sputniknews.com/20211028/ex-new-york-governor-cuomo-charged-with-sex-crime---reports-1090290688.html

Ex-New York Governor Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime - Reports

Ex-New York Governor Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime - Reports

Ex-New York Governor Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime - Reports

2021-10-28T20:01+0000

2021-10-28T20:01+0000

2021-10-28T20:55+0000

us

lawsuit

governor andrew cuomo

sexual misconduct

letitia james

kathy hochul

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083576261_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b11a05156a3c42560b672c3606f2c31c.jpg

"A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court," Chalfen said in a statement. "As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly."The lawsuit was said to be a result of a probe by Albany County District Attorney David Soares, according to the New York Post.The possible arrest is believed to happen after New York Attorney General Letitia James reportedly told "a key union leader" earlier in this week that she is going to launch a campaign for governor "shortly," according to a source.The source also told the newspaper, that James is expected to announce her bid next week, challenging the current state governor Kathy Hochul, who has been recently trying to deal with the scandal, related to deaths in state nursing homes during the hardest pandemic times last years.In August, the embattled governor announced his resignation after James concluded the long investigation into his sexual misconduct. The quiry, according to James, showed that Cuomo sexually harrased at least 11 women, including members of his office and one police officer.During the long investigation against the governor, investigators interviewed around 200 people, including his former employees and a number of women who had previously complained about Cuomo. Investigators also examined thousands of documents, photos and text messages.Another controversy, sparked during Cuomo's term and investigated by James, was the amount of coronavirus-related deaths in New York nursing homes, allegedly underreported by the governor's office. The figure was said to be significantly downplayed as Cuomo wanted to avoid harsh criticism for allowing unprepared and unequipped nursing homes to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, lawsuit, governor andrew cuomo, sexual misconduct, letitia james, kathy hochul