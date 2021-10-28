Emiliano Sala: Man Who Organised Flight That Resulted in Footballer’s Death Found Guilty
In January 2019 Cardiff City, facing relegation from the English Premier League, signed a new striker whose goals they hoped would save them. But Emiliano Sala never played a game for them because he was killed when the light aircraft he was on crashed into the English Channel.
A man who hired an unqualified pilot to fly football star Emiliano Sala from France to Wales has been convicted of endangering an aircraft.
David Henderson, 67, from East Yorkshire, was convicted by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday 28 October.
Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, died when their single-engine Piper Malibu plunged into the English Channel in the darkness.
Henderson had previously pleaded guilty to arranging a flight for a passenger without permission or authorisation.
He will sentenced on 12 November.
The trial heard the flight from Nantes to Cardiff in January 2019, had been set up by Henderson on behalf of football agent Willie McKay, who was involved in the £15 million transfer.
Sala, a centre forward, was being signed by Cardiff in a desperate attempt to score the goals to keep them in the English Premier League.