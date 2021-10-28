Registration was successful!
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
Emiliano Sala: Man Who Organised Flight That Resulted in Footballer's Death Found Guilty
Emiliano Sala: Man Who Organised Flight That Resulted in Footballer’s Death Found Guilty
In January 2019 Cardiff City, facing relegation from the English Premier League, signed a new striker whose goals they hoped would save them. But Emiliano Sala... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
emiliano sala
cardiff city
nantes
cardiff
A man who hired an unqualified pilot to fly football star Emiliano Sala from France to Wales has been convicted of endangering an aircraft.David Henderson, 67, from East Yorkshire, was convicted by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday 28 October.Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, died when their single-engine Piper Malibu plunged into the English Channel in the darkness.Henderson had previously pleaded guilty to arranging a flight for a passenger without permission or authorisation.He will sentenced on 12 November.The trial heard the flight from Nantes to Cardiff in January 2019, had been set up by Henderson on behalf of football agent Willie McKay, who was involved in the £15 million transfer. Sala, a centre forward, was being signed by Cardiff in a desperate attempt to score the goals to keep them in the English Premier League.
emiliano sala, cardiff city, nantes, cardiff

Emiliano Sala: Man Who Organised Flight That Resulted in Footballer’s Death Found Guilty

11:04 GMT 28.10.2021 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 28.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Thibault CamusNantes soccer team supporters stand by a poster of Argentinian player Emiliano Sala and reading "Let's keep hope" outside La Beaujoire stadium before the French soccer League One match Nantes against Saint-Etienne, in Nantes, western France, Wednesday, Jan.30, 2019
Nantes soccer team supporters stand by a poster of Argentinian player Emiliano Sala and reading Let's keep hope outside La Beaujoire stadium before the French soccer League One match Nantes against Saint-Etienne, in Nantes, western France, Wednesday, Jan.30, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© AP Photo / Thibault Camus
Chris Summers
In January 2019 Cardiff City, facing relegation from the English Premier League, signed a new striker whose goals they hoped would save them. But Emiliano Sala never played a game for them because he was killed when the light aircraft he was on crashed into the English Channel.
A man who hired an unqualified pilot to fly football star Emiliano Sala from France to Wales has been convicted of endangering an aircraft.
David Henderson, 67, from East Yorkshire, was convicted by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday 28 October.
Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, died when their single-engine Piper Malibu plunged into the English Channel in the darkness.
Henderson had previously pleaded guilty to arranging a flight for a passenger without permission or authorisation.
He will sentenced on 12 November.
The trial heard the flight from Nantes to Cardiff in January 2019, had been set up by Henderson on behalf of football agent Willie McKay, who was involved in the £15 million transfer.
Sala, a centre forward, was being signed by Cardiff in a desperate attempt to score the goals to keep them in the English Premier League.
