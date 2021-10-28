Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Biden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/elephants-in-sunaks-budget-room-overlooked-problems-may-disrupt-uk-economic-growth-observers-warn-1090281713.html
Elephants in Sunak’s Budget Room: Overlooked Problems May Disrupt UK Economic Growth, Observers Warn
Elephants in Sunak’s Budget Room: Overlooked Problems May Disrupt UK Economic Growth, Observers Warn
While vowing to bring the UK economy back on track to prosperity via new budget measures, the BoJo government appears to overlook certain challenges which may... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T15:20+0000
2021-10-28T15:20+0000
boris johnson
world
opinion
climate change
inflation
taxes
budget
spending
investments
uk economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090283824_0:0:2973:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_bd1371e25f56b6e40cc604c58a12bbaf.jpg
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Wednesday delivered his Budget in the House of Commons. The newly proposed measures include cuts to the Universal Credit taper rate, bringing it down from 63% to 55%; a 50% business rates discount for the retail and leisure sectors in England; a freeze on fuel duty; more funding for schools; and even taking three pence off the price of a pint of beer, to name but a few.Sunak asserted to British lawmakers that the UK economy had not been damaged as hard as had been previously expected, projecting that it would return to pre-COVID levels in 2022, and set a goal to increase the National Living Wage next year by 6.6%, to £9.50 ($13.08) an hour.Major Policy ChangesThe UK government's policy changes aimed at boosting the UK economy will bring challenges too, according to Dr Renaud Foucart, senior lecturer at Lancaster University Management School.First, the government has made a "big move in favour of low earners" by reducing the Universal Credit taper rate. The Universal Credit is a monthly (or bi-monthly) payment to help low-income or jobless people with their living costs. The UC taper rate determines the amount of money taken from a claimant's payment for every one pound that he or she earns. Currently, this rate stands at 63% which means that for every pound UC claimants get for their job, 63p is deducted from their Universal Credit payment.At the same time, "those not able to work are made considerably worse off", the academic warns. "The £20-a-week cut in Universal Credit, combined with a forecast inflation of at least 4% means that in real terms they will be much poorer", Foucart points out, adding that this includes people who are sick or disabled for instance.Second, the Boris Johnson government is addressing what it considers to be priorities of their voters by, for example, lowering the cost of a pint in the pub or lowering – in real terms – the fuel duty for car drivers, he continues.However, the problem of pubs is not low demand at the moment, but a difficulty to find staff in the wake of Brexit, which already leads many of them to reduce their offer, according to the academic. Meanwhile, the lower fuel duty as well as a decrease in tax for short-haul flights comes in contradiction with the government's environmental goals set up only a few days ago, Foucart remarks.Third, the BoJo Cabinet shifts focus to more public spending: "The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates public spending in share of GDP will be the highest since the late seventies", the academic notes, stressing that the incumbent government does it "by very visibly reverting cuts from previous Conservative governments in education or the funding to local authorities".Fourth, more spending usually comes with more taxes: "Different tax increases will lead to what the OBR forecasts to be the highest tax burden since the early 1950s", the economic expert observes. Still, he does not rule out that the government will keep taxes high in the medium run, "in order to be able to decrease them before the next election".'2022 Will be More About Survival, Not Investments'Meanwhile, there are elephants in the room the BoJo government prefers not to speak about, according to Renaud Foucart.In addition to that, the supply chain and labour scarcity problems remain massive, Foucart notes. This situation can only have two consequences, according to him: "either much higher salaries in specific sectors, increasing the prices for everyone else, or more imports of cheaper goods from abroad". And this might be a problem given the already weak UK manufacturing sector.British Independent Retailers Association (BIRA) CEO Andrew Goodacre shares the academic's concerns: "We believe more could have been done", he insists. "This is especially true considering all the other inflation-busting increases such as wages, energy, supply chain, etc."While the government measures are aimed at encouraging investments in the UK economy, the problem is that 2022 will be more about "survival", according to Goodacre.
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/a-peek-inside-the-red-box-whats-in-rishi-sunaks-autumn-budget-1090219933.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/rishi-sunak-hoists-red-ensign-hands-out-populist-prosecco-tax-cut-in-heavily-leaked-budget-speech-1090252365.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/bojos-national-insurance-tax-rise-may-hinder-post-covid-recovery-cause-unrest-in-uk-scholars-warn-1090220715.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090283824_214:0:2945:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6072cf7455dd0e17b0f6bea6d6b3fd8a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, world, opinion, climate change, inflation, taxes, budget, spending, investments, uk economy, uk, covid-19, rishi sunak

Elephants in Sunak’s Budget Room: Overlooked Problems May Disrupt UK Economic Growth, Observers Warn

15:20 GMT 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / MAY JAMESBritain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box outside Downing Street in London, Britain, October 27, 2021.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box outside Downing Street in London, Britain, October 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / MAY JAMES
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
While vowing to bring the UK economy back on track to prosperity via new budget measures, the BoJo government appears to overlook certain challenges which may hinder the growth and create new problems in the future, warn British academic Dr Renaud Foucart and BIRA CEO Andrew Goodacre.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Wednesday delivered his Budget in the House of Commons. The newly proposed measures include cuts to the Universal Credit taper rate, bringing it down from 63% to 55%; a 50% business rates discount for the retail and leisure sectors in England; a freeze on fuel duty; more funding for schools; and even taking three pence off the price of a pint of beer, to name but a few.
Sunak asserted to British lawmakers that the UK economy had not been damaged as hard as had been previously expected, projecting that it would return to pre-COVID levels in 2022, and set a goal to increase the National Living Wage next year by 6.6%, to £9.50 ($13.08) an hour.

Major Policy Changes

The UK government's policy changes aimed at boosting the UK economy will bring challenges too, according to Dr Renaud Foucart, senior lecturer at Lancaster University Management School.
First, the government has made a "big move in favour of low earners" by reducing the Universal Credit taper rate. The Universal Credit is a monthly (or bi-monthly) payment to help low-income or jobless people with their living costs. The UC taper rate determines the amount of money taken from a claimant's payment for every one pound that he or she earns. Currently, this rate stands at 63% which means that for every pound UC claimants get for their job, 63p is deducted from their Universal Credit payment.

"In the previous system, they were by far facing the highest marginal tax rate in the economy; as Universal Credit transfers decrease when income rises", Foucart explains. "This marginal tax rate will be considerably lower, down to 55%. Universal Credit recipients still keep less than half of each additional pound they earn, however".

At the same time, "those not able to work are made considerably worse off", the academic warns. "The £20-a-week cut in Universal Credit, combined with a forecast inflation of at least 4% means that in real terms they will be much poorer", Foucart points out, adding that this includes people who are sick or disabled for instance.
Conservative Party Conference in Manchester - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
A Peek Inside the Red Box: What's in Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget?
26 October, 15:41 GMT
Second, the Boris Johnson government is addressing what it considers to be priorities of their voters by, for example, lowering the cost of a pint in the pub or lowering – in real terms – the fuel duty for car drivers, he continues.
However, the problem of pubs is not low demand at the moment, but a difficulty to find staff in the wake of Brexit, which already leads many of them to reduce their offer, according to the academic. Meanwhile, the lower fuel duty as well as a decrease in tax for short-haul flights comes in contradiction with the government's environmental goals set up only a few days ago, Foucart remarks.
Third, the BoJo Cabinet shifts focus to more public spending: "The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates public spending in share of GDP will be the highest since the late seventies", the academic notes, stressing that the incumbent government does it "by very visibly reverting cuts from previous Conservative governments in education or the funding to local authorities".
Fourth, more spending usually comes with more taxes: "Different tax increases will lead to what the OBR forecasts to be the highest tax burden since the early 1950s", the economic expert observes. Still, he does not rule out that the government will keep taxes high in the medium run, "in order to be able to decrease them before the next election".
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box outside Downing Street in London, Britain, October 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
Rishi Sunak Hoists Red Ensign, Hands Out Populist Prosecco Tax Cut in Heavily Leaked Budget Speech
Yesterday, 14:42 GMT

'2022 Will be More About Survival, Not Investments'

Meanwhile, there are elephants in the room the BoJo government prefers not to speak about, according to Renaud Foucart.

"What matters the most is maybe what is not in the budget: inflation is high, much higher than the Bank of England target", the academic says. "This means that everyone whose salary does not increase by at least 4% will be poorer next year, without even taking into account the tax rises".

In addition to that, the supply chain and labour scarcity problems remain massive, Foucart notes. This situation can only have two consequences, according to him: "either much higher salaries in specific sectors, increasing the prices for everyone else, or more imports of cheaper goods from abroad". And this might be a problem given the already weak UK manufacturing sector.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak visit the headquarters of Octopus Energy on October 5, 2020 in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
BoJo's National Insurance Tax Rise May Hinder Post-COVID Recovery, Cause Unrest in UK, Scholars Warn
Yesterday, 04:00 GMT

"Finally, the OBR releases together with the budget evaluation an update on the cost of the loss of trade from Brexit: much higher than the long run cost of COVID, a 4% drop in productivity", Foucart highlights. "How the UK compensates for this loss is still an open question and the very existence of this loss remains taboo for the current government".

British Independent Retailers Association (BIRA) CEO Andrew Goodacre shares the academic's concerns: "We believe more could have been done", he insists. "This is especially true considering all the other inflation-busting increases such as wages, energy, supply chain, etc."
While the government measures are aimed at encouraging investments in the UK economy, the problem is that 2022 will be more about "survival", according to Goodacre.

"It will be a really difficult year for the high street and we hoped for more recognition of this to protect local communities, jobs and livelihoods", the businessman forecasts.

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:08 GMTCapitol Riot: Why Dems' Effort to Expel 'MAGA' Lawmakers From Congress Won't Succeed at This Point
16:07 GMTFlorida Sues Biden Administration Over Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
15:56 GMTBiden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill
15:43 GMTEx-J&K Chief Demands Release of Students Arrested for Celebrating Pakistan's Cricket Win Over India
15:20 GMTNetizens Speculate on Whether Tim Allen Was Dropped as Buzz Lightyear For His Political Views
15:20 GMTElephants in Sunak’s Budget Room: Overlooked Problems May Disrupt UK Economic Growth, Observers Warn
15:04 GMTMessage in Hebrew: Iranian General Says Enemy Plot 'to Wreak Havoc' in Tehran Foiled
15:01 GMTCristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Expecting Twins: 'Our Hearts Are Full of Love'
14:47 GMTBiden Hasn’t Got a Prayer
14:42 GMTPakistan 'Won’t Allow Armed Militia' as TLP Stands Firm on Demand to Expel French Envoy
14:27 GMTFight Eruption…With Explosives? Official Suggests Dropping Bomb on Raging Canary Island Volcano
14:18 GMTAssange Should be Hailed, Not Jailed, Says Corbyn at US Extradition Appeal
13:55 GMTRussia Concerned Over EU's Attempts to Assert Political Ambitions in Arctic
13:54 GMTChina Urges US to Stop Perceiving It as 'Imaginary Enemy'
13:49 GMTTwelve European Countries Call On Israel to Reverse West Bank Construction Plans
13:44 GMTTaliban Appoints New Head of Afghan Embassy in Pakistan
13:35 GMTKremlin Says No Decisions Made on Mandatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Russia
13:33 GMTCalifornia School Board President Under Pressure to Resign After Heard Saying 'F**k You' to Parent
13:31 GMTUS High School Under Investigation Over Photos of Students Giving Teachers Lap Dance
13:23 GMTMunich Security Conference Chief Warns Against Removing US Nukes From Germany