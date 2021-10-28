Registration was successful!
'Don't Mess With Your Grandmother': Prince William Recalls Dispute With The Queen Over Wedding Look
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, said in an old interview that there is no point arguing with his grandmother, because “what she says goes,” The Express reported on Wednesday. He recalled that the Queen did not allow him to choose the wedding attire he wanted when he married Kate Middleton.According to him, he wanted to wear an Irish Guards frock coat, but the Queen wanted to see him in the red tunic of the Irish Guards.Prince William also mentioned that the Queen helped him make his list of wedding guests. He sought her advice when he was presented with a list of 777 names of people, not one of whom he knew.In a more recent event, the Queen insisted that all family members wear plain clothes rather than military attire at Prince Philip's funeral, otherwise, Prince Harry would have been the only one in a civilian suit, as he was deprived of three military ranks and the right to wear a military uniform after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.
prince william, viral, queen elizabeth ii, clothes, wedding

00:50 GMT 28.10.2021
© AP Photo / Gareth FullerBritain's Prince Harry, left, and best man Prince William arrive for the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Britain's Prince Harry, left, and best man Prince William arrive for the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
Alexandra Kashirina
It's no secret that the royals' everyday life must follow strict rules of protocol. Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II forbade members of the royal family from wearing military uniforms at the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip, and recommended that they instead come in plain clothes.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, said in an old interview that there is no point arguing with his grandmother, because “what she says goes,” The Express reported on Wednesday. He recalled that the Queen did not allow him to choose the wedding attire he wanted when he married Kate Middleton.
According to him, he wanted to wear an Irish Guards frock coat, but the Queen wanted to see him in the red tunic of the Irish Guards.
“We had a couple of discussions on this matter but, as I learnt growing up, you don’t mess with your grandmother,” he said in the 2012 interview with ABC. “We had a couple of discussions on this matter but, as I learnt growing up, you don’t mess with your grandmother. What she says goes.”
Prince William also mentioned that the Queen helped him make his list of wedding guests. He sought her advice when he was presented with a list of 777 names of people, not one of whom he knew.
“I wasn’t too happy about it so I rang [the Queen] for a bit of moral support and a bit of backup. She said, 'don’t be so ridiculous, get rid of the list, and start from your friends',” he said.
In a more recent event, the Queen insisted that all family members wear plain clothes rather than military attire at Prince Philip's funeral, otherwise, Prince Harry would have been the only one in a civilian suit, as he was deprived of three military ranks and the right to wear a military uniform after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.
