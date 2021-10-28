https://sputniknews.com/20211028/dont-mess-with-your-grandmother-prince-william-recalls-dispute-with-the-queen-over-wedding-look-1090265127.html

'Don't Mess With Your Grandmother': Prince William Recalls Dispute With The Queen Over Wedding Look





Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, said in an old interview that there is no point arguing with his grandmother, because “what she says goes,” The Express reported on Wednesday. He recalled that the Queen did not allow him to choose the wedding attire he wanted when he married Kate Middleton.According to him, he wanted to wear an Irish Guards frock coat, but the Queen wanted to see him in the red tunic of the Irish Guards.Prince William also mentioned that the Queen helped him make his list of wedding guests. He sought her advice when he was presented with a list of 777 names of people, not one of whom he knew.In a more recent event, the Queen insisted that all family members wear plain clothes rather than military attire at Prince Philip's funeral, otherwise, Prince Harry would have been the only one in a civilian suit, as he was deprived of three military ranks and the right to wear a military uniform after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.

