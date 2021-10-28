COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline in Florida as Immunity Increases

The death toll and number of COVID-19 cases continue to drop across Florida despite DeSantis insisting the state would not shut down and refusing to implement mask or vaccine mandates — focusing efforts on early treatment.Data released by the State Department of Health on Friday show 25,792 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Thursday — the lowest number reported since mid-July.Experts predict that the rates will rise again as the winter approaches, but, as of now, it seems like Florida's downward trends will only continue.“I think what we are likely to see is actually we’re gonna see some more outbreaks, but they’re not gonna be big waves like we’ve seen before. These are gonna be like spot fires,” added Dr. Unnasch.
Since mid-September, the positivity rate for new cases declined to 4.8% after hitting a peak of 19.8% the week of Aug. 13-19.
“We’re down about 75% from where we returned six weeks ago,” said prominent USF Health Professor Dr. Thomas Unnash in a statement reported by Florida News Times.“We are now beginning to reach a point where a sufficient number of people have been vaccinated or naturally infected and are approaching the mythical herd immunity point we wanted,” Dr. Unnasch said in reference to the number of cases decreasing