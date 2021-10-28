Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/covid-19--cases-continue-to-decline-in-florida-as-immunity-increases--1090267139.html
COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline in Florida as Immunity Increases
COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline in Florida as Immunity Increases
Since mid-September, the positivity rate for new cases declined to 4.8% after hitting a peak of 19.8% the week of Aug. 13-19. 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T03:18+0000
2021-10-28T03:27+0000
us
florida
pandemic
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090267299_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_84c55da535a1f073950306d22e181ed9.jpg
The death toll and number of COVID-19 cases continue to drop across Florida despite DeSantis insisting the state would not shut down and refusing to implement mask or vaccine mandates — focusing efforts on early treatment.Data released by the State Department of Health on Friday show 25,792 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Thursday — the lowest number reported since mid-July.Experts predict that the rates will rise again as the winter approaches, but, as of now, it seems like Florida's downward trends will only continue.“I think what we are likely to see is actually we’re gonna see some more outbreaks, but they’re not gonna be big waves like we’ve seen before. These are gonna be like spot fires,” added Dr. Unnasch.
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/florida-gov-desantis-says-anthony-fauci-should-be-held-accountable-for-unethical-experiments-1090210344.html
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090267299_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d4672bb883989508bf0598a75ef149c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, florida, pandemic, covid-19

COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline in Florida as Immunity Increases

03:18 GMT 28.10.2021 (Updated: 03:27 GMT 28.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Lynne SladkyIn this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day.
In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© AP Photo / Lynne Sladky
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Since mid-September, the positivity rate for new cases declined to 4.8% after hitting a peak of 19.8% the week of Aug. 13-19.
The death toll and number of COVID-19 cases continue to drop across Florida despite DeSantis insisting the state would not shut down and refusing to implement mask or vaccine mandates — focusing efforts on early treatment.
Data released by the State Department of Health on Friday show 25,792 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Thursday — the lowest number reported since mid-July.
“We’re down about 75% from where we returned six weeks ago,” said prominent USF Health Professor Dr. Thomas Unnash in a statement reported by Florida News Times.“We are now beginning to reach a point where a sufficient number of people have been vaccinated or naturally infected and are approaching the mythical herd immunity point we wanted,” Dr. Unnasch said in reference to the number of cases decreasing
Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on federal government coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
Florida Gov. DeSantis Says Anthony Fauci Should Be Held Accountable for 'Unethical' Experiments
26 October, 07:03 GMT
Experts predict that the rates will rise again as the winter approaches, but, as of now, it seems like Florida's downward trends will only continue.
“I think what we are likely to see is actually we’re gonna see some more outbreaks, but they’re not gonna be big waves like we’ve seen before. These are gonna be like spot fires,” added Dr. Unnasch.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:55 GMTNASA Solves Problem of Urine Leaks in Toilet Aboard Inspiration4 Spacecraft
03:42 GMTNot a Unicorn! Take a Look at NASA's Newly Released Photo of Nebula That Resembles Godzilla
03:18 GMTCOVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline in Florida as Immunity Increases
03:04 GMTAin't Afraid of No Ghosts: Americans Willing to Live in 'Haunted' Houses For Discount, Survey Shows
02:29 GMTTexas AG Paxton Files Amicus Brief for Facebook’s “Vague and Inaccurate” Interpretation of Law
02:19 GMTDemocratic Governor Whitmer Faces Backlash For Once Again Violating COVID-19 Policies
01:53 GMTHackers Breach, Leak Personal Data of Israeli Defense Ministry Servicemembers, Emails of Benny Gantz
01:07 GMTChina Seeks Upgrade of ASEAN Relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at November Summit
00:50 GMT‘Don’t Mess With Your Grandmother’: Prince William Recalls Dispute With The Queen Over Wedding Look
00:19 GMTShiba Strong! Netizens Demand Robinhood to Declare Soaring Shiba Inu Coin Cryptocurrency
00:14 GMTBiden Admin. Bars Immigration Arrests at Schools, Hospitals, Places of Worship
YesterdayASEAN Urged to Recognize Myanmar’s Ousted National Unity Government After Snubbing Junta Chief
YesterdayHackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files - Reports
YesterdayFC Barcelona Fires Ronald Koeman as Club Coach
YesterdayBiden Admin. Dodges Standard Regulatory Rulemaking to Rush Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayGerman Intelligence Detected No Foreign Interference in Parliamentary Elections
YesterdayUS, Turkey Hold ‘Productive’ Talks on Ankara’s Removal From F-35 Jet Program, Pentagon Says
YesterdayAmericans' Fear Economy Weakening Despite Record 74% Saying 'Good Time' to Get Job, Poll Shows
YesterdayFacebook Employees Told to Preserve All Communications for Legal Reasons - Reports
YesterdayUS Budgets $60.8Bln for National Intelligence Programs in 2021