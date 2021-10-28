https://sputniknews.com/20211028/covid-19--cases-continue-to-decline-in-florida-as-immunity-increases--1090267139.html

COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline in Florida as Immunity Increases

COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline in Florida as Immunity Increases

Since mid-September, the positivity rate for new cases declined to 4.8% after hitting a peak of 19.8% the week of Aug. 13-19. 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-28T03:18+0000

2021-10-28T03:18+0000

2021-10-28T03:27+0000

us

florida

pandemic

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090267299_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_84c55da535a1f073950306d22e181ed9.jpg

The death toll and number of COVID-19 cases continue to drop across Florida despite DeSantis insisting the state would not shut down and refusing to implement mask or vaccine mandates — focusing efforts on early treatment.Data released by the State Department of Health on Friday show 25,792 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Thursday — the lowest number reported since mid-July.Experts predict that the rates will rise again as the winter approaches, but, as of now, it seems like Florida's downward trends will only continue.“I think what we are likely to see is actually we’re gonna see some more outbreaks, but they’re not gonna be big waves like we’ve seen before. These are gonna be like spot fires,” added Dr. Unnasch.

https://sputniknews.com/20211026/florida-gov-desantis-says-anthony-fauci-should-be-held-accountable-for-unethical-experiments-1090210344.html

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

us, florida, pandemic, covid-19