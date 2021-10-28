https://sputniknews.com/20211028/china-urges-us-to-stop-perceiving-it-as-imaginary-enemy-1090281220.html

China Urges US to Stop Perceiving It as 'Imaginary Enemy'

China Urges US to Stop Perceiving It as 'Imaginary Enemy'

BEIJING (Sputnik) – China calls on the United States to abandon the Cold War mentality and stop treating Beijing as an "imaginary enemy," the Chinese Foreign... 28.10.2021

Washington should make greater efforts to boost mutual trust and cooperation between China and the United States, as well as maintain peace, stability, and development throughout the world, he added.Last week, the Financial Times reported that China had conducted two tests of hypersonic weapons on 27 July and 13 August , respectively. Earlier reports by the newspaper about the test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August, which missed its target and caught US intelligence off guard, were rejected by Beijing, which called the incident a routine spacecraft experiment.Earlier this week, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, compared China's recent hypersonic missile test with the launch of the first artificial earth satellite in the USSR in 1957. Later, when commenting on his remark, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Washington is concerned by Beijing's military modernization and considers it a threat to regional stability.

