California School Board President Under Pressure to Resign After Heard Saying 'F**k You' to Parent

The incident took place during a California Board of Education gathering, where Lauren Roupoli, who described herself as a "concerned parent", expressed alarm

Marlys Davidson, president of the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board of Education in California, is under pressure to resign after she was caught saying "f**k you" through a "hot mic" during Tuesday's school meeting, in an apparent message to a "concerned" parent.She spoke after Davidson extended her apologies over the incident, saying that "when members of the public address the Board of Education, they must be heard with respect".The incident took place as Roupoli was delivering a speech during Tuesday's gathering, voicing concern over mandates imposed on students to oblige them to wear masks in class.She wrapped up the speech by stressing that parents "are vocal because we are our children's biggest advocates", something that came amid a storm of applause and Davidson being heard saying a four-letter word.Earlier, California introduced a state-wide mask mandate on about 6.7 million students, in a move that was supported by the California Association of School Board and teachers' unions.

