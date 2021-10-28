https://sputniknews.com/20211028/agent-provocateurs-at-capitol-riots-chevron-foe-faces-prison-1090253973.html
Agent Provocateurs' at Capitol Riots, Chevron Foe Faces Prison
Agent Provocateurs' at Capitol Riots, Chevron Foe Faces Prison
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about what arguments U.S. lawyers plan to make in bid to extradite Wikileaks... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T10:30+0000
2021-10-28T10:30+0000
2021-10-28T10:30+0000
julian assange
chevron
us
climate change
economy
cia
education
merrick garland
fbi
fault lines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090253934_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_cc5415a756278698dd47c1e954042f8c.png
Agent Provocateurs' at Capitol Riots, Chevron Foe Faces Prison
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about what arguments U.S. lawyers plan to make in bid to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Steven Donziger's sentencing in relation to battle with Chevron, and if the FBI was planting agents to incite violence at the January 6th riots.
Guests:Mark Frost - Economist, Professor | What Stagflation Means for Your MoneyJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | Julian Assange Hearing and Promises by USChuck Modi - Justice Journalist | Howard U Students Protest Rats, Mold in Campus HousingTim Canova - Law Professor, Activist | Chevron Foe Steven Donziger Faces Prison for ContemptColeen Rowley - Retired FBI Agent | Did FBI Enflame January 6th Riots?In the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show to talk about if U.S. markets are entering 'stagflation' - low growth combined with high inflation and high unemployment.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou for a discussion on Julian Assange's future as American lawyers seek to extradite the whistleblower to the US.Also, journalist Chuck Modi goes over Howard University student demands as sit-ins enter their third week.In the third hour, Tim Canova joined the conversation to talk about Steven Donziger's 6-month sentence for contempt in relation to his court battles with Chevron. We were also joined by former FBI Agent Coleen Rowley to discuss if the FBI was planting officers at the Capitol riots in January.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090253934_246:0:1179:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c84b28005f47770de338886ae2619932.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
julian assange, chevron, us, climate change, economy, cia, education, merrick garland, fbi, fault lines, steven donziger, аудио, radio
Agent Provocateurs' at Capitol Riots, Chevron Foe Faces Prison
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about what arguments U.S. lawyers plan to make in bid to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Steven Donziger's sentencing in relation to battle with Chevron, and if the FBI was planting agents to incite violence at the January 6th riots.
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor | What Stagflation Means for Your Money
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | Julian Assange Hearing and Promises by US
Chuck Modi - Justice Journalist | Howard U Students Protest Rats, Mold in Campus Housing
Tim Canova - Law Professor, Activist | Chevron Foe Steven Donziger Faces Prison for Contempt
Coleen Rowley - Retired FBI Agent | Did FBI Enflame January 6th Riots?
In the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show to talk about if U.S. markets are entering 'stagflation' - low growth combined with high inflation and high unemployment.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou for a discussion on Julian Assange's future as American lawyers seek to extradite the whistleblower to the US.
Also, journalist Chuck Modi goes over Howard University student demands as sit-ins enter their third week.
In the third hour, Tim Canova joined the conversation to talk about Steven Donziger's 6-month sentence for contempt in relation to his court battles with Chevron. We were also joined by former FBI Agent Coleen Rowley to discuss if the FBI was planting officers at the Capitol riots in January.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com