https://sputniknews.com/20211028/agent-provocateurs-at-capitol-riots-chevron-foe-faces-prison-1090253973.html

Agent Provocateurs' at Capitol Riots, Chevron Foe Faces Prison

Agent Provocateurs' at Capitol Riots, Chevron Foe Faces Prison

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about what arguments U.S. lawyers plan to make in bid to extradite Wikileaks... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-28T10:30+0000

2021-10-28T10:30+0000

2021-10-28T10:30+0000

julian assange

chevron

us

climate change

economy

cia

education

merrick garland

fbi

fault lines

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090253934_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_cc5415a756278698dd47c1e954042f8c.png

Agent Provocateurs' at Capitol Riots, Chevron Foe Faces Prison On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about what arguments U.S. lawyers plan to make in bid to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Steven Donziger's sentencing in relation to battle with Chevron, and if the FBI was planting agents to incite violence at the January 6th riots.

Guests:Mark Frost - Economist, Professor | What Stagflation Means for Your MoneyJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | Julian Assange Hearing and Promises by USChuck Modi - Justice Journalist | Howard U Students Protest Rats, Mold in Campus HousingTim Canova - Law Professor, Activist | Chevron Foe Steven Donziger Faces Prison for ContemptColeen Rowley - Retired FBI Agent | Did FBI Enflame January 6th Riots?In the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show to talk about if U.S. markets are entering 'stagflation' - low growth combined with high inflation and high unemployment.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou for a discussion on Julian Assange's future as American lawyers seek to extradite the whistleblower to the US.Also, journalist Chuck Modi goes over Howard University student demands as sit-ins enter their third week.In the third hour, Tim Canova joined the conversation to talk about Steven Donziger's 6-month sentence for contempt in relation to his court battles with Chevron. We were also joined by former FBI Agent Coleen Rowley to discuss if the FBI was planting officers at the Capitol riots in January.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

julian assange, chevron, us, climate change, economy, cia, education, merrick garland, fbi, fault lines, steven donziger, аудио, radio