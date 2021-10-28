Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/12-police-officers-move-to-florida-after-bonus-offer-from-gov-desantis--1090289982.html
12 Police Officers Move to Florida After Bonus Offer from Gov. DeSantis
12 Police Officers Move to Florida After Bonus Offer from Gov. DeSantis
Officer Hector Lopez is one of 12 former New York Police Department officers who recently fled the liberal state for a career in Florida following a bonus... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T19:47+0000
2021-10-28T19:47+0000
new york
us
florida
law enforcement
nypd
police
ron desantis
covid-19
mask mandate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082491059_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_90b06cce21484da796956197e2456997.jpg
Lopez, a Bronx Native, felt compelled to relocate to the Lakeland, Florida Police Department with his fiancé and children after outweighing the potential upsides that relate to growth and opportunity amid covid restrictions.A New York judge on Wednesday reportedly rejected the police union’s request for a temporary restraining order to halt NYC vaccine mandates for cops, set to take effect Friday for the city’s municipal workforce, according to the Associated Press.Judge Lizette Colon ruled that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate can take effect as scheduled, and police officers, along with other first responders, must show proof that they’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 5 pm on Friday. Workers who don’t comply will be put on unpaid leave starting November 1.In addition to Florida’s lack of a state tax, DeSantis said in an interview with Fox News Sunday that he is actually actively working to recruit out-of-state law enforcement, and hopes to sign legislation to award $5,000 bonuses in light of welcoming law enforcement personnel who are at risk of losing their jobs.DeSantis welcomed all law enforcement to the Sunshine State, guaranteeing them better treatment.Lopez has not yet received his bonus, but Chief Ruben Garcia and Assistant Chief Hans Lehman of the Lakeland Police Department discussed their recruitment efforts and staff shortages, and assured Fox News that all eligible officers will receive the money."This was a great opportunity for us to reach out to other officers we knew were looking for other opportunities and give them an opportunity down here in Florida. It's a win-win for everyone."
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/florida-gov-desantis-offering-5000-to-unvaccinated-police-to-relocate-to-florida-1090202707.html
new york
us
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082491059_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_843c7aa5ed8ede095ef8421e0a94f460.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york, us, florida, law enforcement, nypd, police, ron desantis, covid-19, mask mandate

12 Police Officers Move to Florida After Bonus Offer from Gov. DeSantis

19:47 GMT 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGARMembers of the New York Police Department (NYPD) Community Affairs Rapid Response Team patrol through the Chinatown section of Manhattan following the deadly shootings at three spas in Georgia, in New York City, New York, U.S., March 17, 2021
Members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) Community Affairs Rapid Response Team patrol through the Chinatown section of Manhattan following the deadly shootings at three spas in Georgia, in New York City, New York, U.S., March 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Officer Hector Lopez is one of 12 former New York Police Department officers who recently fled the liberal state for a career in Florida following a bonus offer from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in addition to the growing anti-police sentiment gripping New York.
Lopez, a Bronx Native, felt compelled to relocate to the Lakeland, Florida Police Department with his fiancé and children after outweighing the potential upsides that relate to growth and opportunity amid covid restrictions.
A New York judge on Wednesday reportedly rejected the police union’s request for a temporary restraining order to halt NYC vaccine mandates for cops, set to take effect Friday for the city’s municipal workforce, according to the Associated Press.
Judge Lizette Colon ruled that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate can take effect as scheduled, and police officers, along with other first responders, must show proof that they’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 5 pm on Friday. Workers who don’t comply will be put on unpaid leave starting November 1.
PBA President Pat Lynch said in a statement that the ruling “sets the city up for a real crisis" and will “inevitably result in fewer cops available to protect our city.”
In addition to Florida’s lack of a state tax, DeSantis said in an interview with Fox News Sunday that he is actually actively working to recruit out-of-state law enforcement, and hopes to sign legislation to award $5,000 bonuses in light of welcoming law enforcement personnel who are at risk of losing their jobs.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he speaks, Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Shul of Bal Harbour, a Jewish community center in Surfside, Fla. DeSantis visited the South Florida temple to denounce anti-Semitism and stand with Israel, while signing a bill into law that would require public schools in his state to set aside moments of silence for children to meditate or pray - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
Florida Gov. DeSantis Offering $5,000 to Unvaccinated Police to Relocate to Florida
25 October, 19:09 GMT
DeSantis welcomed all law enforcement to the Sunshine State, guaranteeing them better treatment.
"NYPD, Minneapolis, Seattle: if you're not being treated well, we'll treat you better here. You fill important needs for us, and we'll compensate you as a result,” he said.
Lopez has not yet received his bonus, but Chief Ruben Garcia and Assistant Chief Hans Lehman of the Lakeland Police Department discussed their recruitment efforts and staff shortages, and assured Fox News that all eligible officers will receive the money.
"This was a great opportunity for us to reach out to other officers we knew were looking for other opportunities and give them an opportunity down here in Florida. It's a win-win for everyone."
2160000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:01 GMTEx-New York Governor Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime - Reports
19:55 GMTHaiti Enters State of Chaos Amid Gang-Related Violence, Kidnappings, UNICEF Says
19:53 GMT‘Look Elsewhere’: NAACP Urges Pro Athletes Not to Sign With Texas Teams Due to Abortion, Voting Laws
19:47 GMT12 Police Officers Move to Florida After Bonus Offer from Gov. DeSantis
19:36 GMTUS Indicts 38-Year-Old Man for Threatening to Murder Congresswoman
19:33 GMTUS Tech Stocks Hit Record Highs as Facebook Changes Name to Meta
19:25 GMTTurkey Should Not Budge In on US Demands in S-400 Row, Ex-General Says
19:20 GMTMagnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Alaska, EMSC Says
19:14 GMT'My Export' Digital Platform Has Saved More Than 20 Tonnes of Paper in One Year, REC Says
19:14 GMTWSJ: Four US Intel Agencies Offered Reports on Afghanistan, All Failing to Predict Fall of Kabul
19:07 GMTRDIF Welcomes Israel’s Recognition of Sputnik V Vaccine
19:00 GMTResponse Time of Emergency Services in New York May Increase Due to De Blasio's Vaccination Mandate
18:22 GMTFacebook CEO Zuckerberg Reveals Company's New Name Will be 'Meta'
17:41 GMTUK to Summon French Envoy Amid Escalating Fishing Row
17:38 GMTAssange Defense Insists Suicide Risk Persists If WikiLeaks Founder Extradited to US
17:35 GMTUS, Bahrain Join Forces to Combat Smuggling of Ancient Artifacts
17:24 GMTPoll: Over 70 Percent of Unvaccinated US Workers Ready to Quit if Required to Receive Shot
17:13 GMTUS Reportedly Plans to Use Ageing B-1 Strategic Bombers Against Russian Ships in Black Sea
17:06 GMTUK Hight Court to Take Time to Decide on Assange Extradition Appeal
17:04 GMTCelebs, Netizens Flood Twitter With Reactions, Memes After Aryan Khan Gets Bail in Drug Case