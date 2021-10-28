https://sputniknews.com/20211028/12-police-officers-move-to-florida-after-bonus-offer-from-gov-desantis--1090289982.html
12 Police Officers Move to Florida After Bonus Offer from Gov. DeSantis
12 Police Officers Move to Florida After Bonus Offer from Gov. DeSantis
Officer Hector Lopez is one of 12 former New York Police Department officers who recently fled the liberal state for a career in Florida following a bonus offer from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in addition to the growing anti-police sentiment gripping New York.
Lopez, a Bronx Native, felt compelled to relocate to the Lakeland, Florida Police Department with his fiancé and children after outweighing the potential upsides that relate to growth and opportunity amid covid restrictions.
A New York judge on Wednesday reportedly
rejected the police union’s request for a temporary restraining order to halt NYC vaccine mandates for cops, set to take effect Friday for the city’s municipal workforce, according to the Associated Press.
Judge Lizette Colon ruled that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate can take effect as scheduled, and police officers, along with other first responders, must show proof that they’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 5 pm on Friday. Workers who don’t comply will be put on unpaid leave starting November 1.
PBA President Pat Lynch said in a statement
that the ruling “sets the city up for a real crisis" and will “inevitably result in fewer cops available to protect our city.”
In addition to Florida’s lack of a state tax, DeSantis said in an interview
with Fox News Sunday that he is actually actively working to recruit out-of-state law enforcement, and hopes to sign legislation to award $5,000 bonuses in light of welcoming law enforcement personnel who are at risk of losing their jobs.
DeSantis welcomed all law enforcement to the Sunshine State, guaranteeing them better treatment.
"NYPD, Minneapolis, Seattle: if you're not being treated well, we'll treat you better here. You fill important needs for us, and we'll compensate you as a result,” he said.
Lopez has not yet received his bonus, but Chief Ruben Garcia and Assistant Chief Hans Lehman of the Lakeland Police Department discussed their recruitment efforts and staff shortages, and assured
Fox News that all eligible officers will receive the money.
"This was a great opportunity for us to reach out to other officers we knew were looking for other opportunities and give them an opportunity down here in Florida. It's a win-win for everyone."