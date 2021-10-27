https://sputniknews.com/20211027/your-husband-will-be-killed-nobody-can-save-him-state-chief-advisers-wife-threatened-1090235122.html
'Your Husband Will Be Killed, Nobody Can Save Him', State Chief Adviser's Wife Threatened
Alapan Bandyopadhyay landed in a spot of bother earlier this year after the state chief of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, refused to sack him as Secretary of... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
'Your Husband Will Be Killed, Nobody Can Save Him', State Chief Adviser's Wife Threatened
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Alapan Bandyopadhyay landed in a spot of bother earlier this year after the state chief of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, refused to sack him as Secretary of the State after he was charged under the Disaster Management Act for not attending a review called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Cyclone Yaas. He is now Banerjee's chief adviser.
Sonali Chakraborty, the wife of former West Bengal chief secretary, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, has received a letter containing a death threat against her husband.
“Your husband will be killed. Nobody can save the life of your husband,” read the letter, which was obtained on Tuesday evening.
A complaint has been registered with Kolkata Police, and they are searching for the subject. So far, no arrest has been made
Bandyopadhyay was embroiled in a tussle between the federal government and the Mamata Banerjee-led state government in May.
He also applied to have the federal government shift his case from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Bench in the state capital Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) to the principal bench of the CAT in the country's capital city, Delhi
The central government brought an action against Bandyopadhyay for not being present to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the official visit to Kalaikunda air base, West Bengal, on 28 May to review Cyclone Yaas.