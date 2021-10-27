https://sputniknews.com/20211027/violent-night-in-alencon-france-leaves-13-vehicles-torched-after-teens-arrest-for-selling-drugs-1090259333.html

Violent Night in Alencon, France Leaves 13 Vehicles Torched After Teens' Arrest For Selling Drugs

Violent Night in Alencon, France Leaves 13 Vehicles Torched After Teens' Arrest For Selling Drugs

According to BFMTV, citing a police source, the violence in Alencon could have been triggered by the arrest of two young people who are suspected of being... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-27T18:52+0000

2021-10-27T18:52+0000

2021-10-27T18:52+0000

france

europe

violence

drug trafficking

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081971192_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_ea9d889b9a923f78bd9a3e4ddd0edafb.jpg

Some 13 vehicle were set on fire on Tuesday night in the French city of Alencon in Normandy after a group of about 20 young people hit the streets, throwing incendiaries and attacking firefighters.Alencon Mayor Joaquim Pueyo described the overnight events as "extremely serious".According to BFMTV, police intervened at about midnight after responding to reports about private vehicles being set on fire. After the officers arrived at the scene, they were attacked by young rioters.Some 13 gendarmes were sent in as reinforcement, and the clashes ended at around 3:30 a.m. There were no injuries.Footage showing the aftermath of the violent night emerged online, with one video showing fireworks being thrown into cars, and photos revealing the torched vehicles.According to BFMTV, the violence could have been triggered by the arrest of two young people who are suspected of involvement in drug trafficking. No arrests have been made yet in regard to the overnight events.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

france, europe, violence, drug trafficking, police