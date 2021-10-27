https://sputniknews.com/20211027/us-issues-first-passport-with-x-gender-marker-1090251949.html

US Issues First Passport With X Gender Marker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The first US passport with the mark of "X" to designate the holder as neither male nor female has been issued, with plans to provide the... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

"We look forward to offering this option to all routine passport applicants once we complete the required system and form updates in early 2022", department spokesman Ned Price said in a press release.In addition to passports, the X marker will also be available on all Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs), a move that presumably would allow parents to choose a gender-neutral designation for newborns, the official added.The policy change is intended "to better serve all US citizens, regardless of their gender identity", according to Price. The marker would be applied to non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a US passport or CRBA, according to the release.

