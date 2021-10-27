https://sputniknews.com/20211027/us-budgets-608bln-for-national-intelligence-programs-in-2021-1090262975.html

US Budgets $60.8Bln for National Intelligence Programs in 2021

"Beyond the disclosure of the NIP top-line figure, there will be no other disclosures of currently classified NIP [National Intelligence Program] budget information. The only exceptions to the foregoing are for unclassified appropriation," DNI said in a press release.Earlier on Wednesday, the Defense Department reported a top-line 2021 amount for military intelligence programs of $23.3 billion. It was unclear whether the amount for military intelligence is included in the $60.8 billion reported in the DNI release.A US law requires the disclosure within 30 days of the September 30 end of the US fiscal year, according to the release.

