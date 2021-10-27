https://sputniknews.com/20211027/us-6-january-committee-to-subpoena-lawyer-who-advised-trump-on-challenging-bidens-2020-victory-1090246506.html

US 6 January Committee to Subpoena Lawyer Who Advised Trump on Challenging Biden's 2020 Victory

2021-10-27T12:06+0000

The House 6 January committee probing the storming of the Capitol will be will be subpoenaing John Eastman – the lawyer who apparently chartered a course for Donald Trump to challenge his opponent Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 elections, the chairman of the committee told The Washington Post. While Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) said "it will happen", he failed to specify when the subpoena will be issued.The committee has already requested all the files, documents, and copies of communications between him and Trump's team, where he allegedly detailed how the then-president could challenge and overturn the outcome of the election. Eastman is believed to have penned two memos that served as a basis for a 4 January meeting in the Oval Office to discuss ways of overturning Biden's electoral victory.The attorney himself claims he was asked to write those memo by an unidentified member of Trump's legal team.An anonymous source told The Washington Post that Eastman could have avoided the subpoena, which remains to be issued, if he had cooperated with the case. Eastman himself insists he returned the call from the committee and left a voice message, having no further contact with them.The lawyer insisted that the memos he wrote for the Trump team do not necessarily represent his views. At the same time, Eastman did not rule out the possibility that irregularities did take place on 3 November 2020, something that Trump's legal team failed to prove in courts. If that was the case, then the 6 January events, which Democrats and some Republicans call an "insurrection", could be looked at in a different light.While Trump himself later condemned the actions of the mob that stormed the Capitol on 6 January, he refused to call it an "insurrection", labelling it a "protest" against alleged acts of voter fraud in the 2020 election instead. Republicans in several states are still trying to verify the claims that voting irregularities took place, but, so far, they've found no solid proof to back Trump's accusations of voter fraud.

