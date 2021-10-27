Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Capitol Police 'Investigating Bomb Threat' at US Department of Health and Human Services - Photo, Video
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/un-security-council-holds-briefing-on-sudan-crisis-1090251642.html
UN Security Council Holds Briefing on Sudan Crisis
UN Security Council Holds Briefing on Sudan Crisis
The coup in Khartoum occurred as the term of the 11-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan was approaching completion and the military was expected to... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T14:16+0000
2021-10-27T14:16+0000
un security council
sudan
africa
un
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090193012_0:161:3066:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_9989d7d8308bb1086f9f13ac802edbed.jpg
Sputnik is live from New York, as the United Nations Security Council holds a briefing on the situation in Sudan. Previously, the Sudanese Army arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and dissolved the government, declaring a state of emergency.Khartoum has been facing mass rallies, with people protesting against the power grab.Follow Sputnik's Live feed to Find Out More!
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UN Security Council Holds Briefing on Sudan Crisis
UN Security Council Holds Briefing on Sudan Crisis
2021-10-27T14:16+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090193012_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b6db7856d7c0cb4359d3613451c0d373.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
un security council, sudan, africa, un, видео

UN Security Council Holds Briefing on Sudan Crisis

14:16 GMT 27.10.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAHA person wearing a Sudan's flag stand in front of a burning pile of tyres during a protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021
A person wearing a Sudan's flag stand in front of a burning pile of tyres during a protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Subscribe
The coup in Khartoum occurred as the term of the 11-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan was approaching completion and the military was expected to transfer power to a civilian government.
Sputnik is live from New York, as the United Nations Security Council holds a briefing on the situation in Sudan. Previously, the Sudanese Army arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and dissolved the government, declaring a state of emergency.
Khartoum has been facing mass rallies, with people protesting against the power grab.
Follow Sputnik's Live feed to Find Out More!
© Sputnik
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:02 GMT‘Weakness Invites Aggression’: Taiwan ‘to Beef Up Defence Capabilities’ Amid Beijing-Taipei Tensions
15:00 GMTWhat's Behind the Spike in Hate Crimes in the US Outlined in Amended FBI Statistical Data?
14:48 GMTMeghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Target of Coordinated Hate Campaign on Social Media, Report Says
14:45 GMTCapitol Police 'Investigating Bomb Threat' at US Department of Health and Human Services - Video
14:42 GMTRishi Sunak Hoists Red Ensign, Hands Out Populist Prosecco Tax Cut in Heavily Leaked Budget Speech
14:36 GMTSecond Met Police Officer Charged With Rape Since Wayne Couzens Jailed for Sarah Everard Murder
14:19 GMTGare du Nord Railway Station in Paris Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat - Photo, Video
14:16 GMTUN Security Council Holds Briefing on Sudan Crisis
14:13 GMTUS Issues First Passport With X Gender Marker
14:10 GMTUK's Channel 4 Mysteriously Goes Off Air During Discussion of Superstitions
13:55 GMTAfghanistan's Remaining Hindus and Sikhs Accuse India of Stalling Their Visa Applications
13:50 GMT'Rubbish, Load of B*llocks': Ex-Red Devils Star Blasts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Man United Staff
13:38 GMTRussia's Glavkosmos Will Fly Four Tourists Into Space in 2024
13:21 GMTRussia's Minor Indigenous Peoples Exhibition Opens in Strasbourg
13:21 GMTIndia Warns Beijing Against Altering Status Quo at LAC Under Pretext of New Border Law
13:18 GMTZuckerberg's 'Family Office' Sued Over Harassment, Discrimination Allegations By Ex-Staffers
13:10 GMTCourt Decision on 'Scythian Gold' Creates Dangerous Precedent, Russia Says
13:02 GMTRussia Clarifying Information About Use of Turkish Drones by Ukraine in Donbass, Lavrov Says
13:01 GMTAt Least One Dead, 25 Hurt in Clashes Between Banned Islamist Group and Police in Pakistan - Videos
12:52 GMTPriti Patel Under Pressure to Сlarify UK Spy Agencies' Alleged Cloud Deal With Amazon