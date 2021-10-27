Sputnik is live from New York, as the United Nations Security Council holds a briefing on the situation in Sudan. Previously, the Sudanese Army arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and dissolved the government, declaring a state of emergency.Khartoum has been facing mass rallies, with people protesting against the power grab.Follow Sputnik's Live feed to Find Out More!
UN Security Council Holds Briefing on Sudan Crisis
The coup in Khartoum occurred as the term of the 11-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan was approaching completion and the military was expected to transfer power to a civilian government.
Sputnik is live from New York, as the United Nations Security Council holds a briefing on the situation in Sudan. Previously, the Sudanese Army arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and dissolved the government, declaring a state of emergency.
Khartoum has been facing mass rallies, with people protesting against the power grab.