Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/uk-responds-to-french-treat-of-sanctions-over-fishing-permits-row-1090260634.html
UK Responds to French Threat of Sanctions Over Fishing Permits Row
UK Responds to French Threat of Sanctions Over Fishing Permits Row
France has claimed UK authorities are blocking applications for its fishermen to net catches in British territorial waters up to 6 miles of the coast, but... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T20:52+0000
2021-10-27T21:00+0000
france
boris johnson
britain
great britain
brexit
uk
david frost
fisheries
exclusive economic zones (eez)
brussels
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090261801_0:11:1851:1052_1920x0_80_0_0_dd2502a183f2c6bf6db88a001e6c754c.jpg
The UK has responded to French threats of sanctions after authorities declined Post-Brexit permits to 35 small boats to fish in British waters.In a joint statement late on Wednesday, the French Maritime and European Affairs Ministries threatened increased customs and hygiene checks on imports arriving from the UK, potentially snarling up deliveries, banning British fishing boats docking in some French ports to sell their catches and even stop selling electricity supplies to the Channel Islands or even the whole UK.France claims the UK has yet to grant half the licenses its fishermen need to exploit Britain's huge maritime Exclusive Economic Zone, no longer part of the Common Fisheries Policy since Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) last year. But row centres on British authorities' decision to grant 12 out of 47 new licenses for small French fishing boats to make catches between six and 12 miles of the UK's extensive coastline and around Jersey, the semi-independent Channel Islands Crown dependency close to northern France.Britain insists it has been "very reasonable" so far, issuing nearly 1,700 permits to boats from the EU — 98 per cent of those applied for."There are several types of sanctions possible, including tariffs on energy, on the access to ports, on customs, and other measures are possible," French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.Attal said the sanctions would come in two stages with the first imposed for several days from November 2 on "imported goods unloaded in France", followed by "energy measures such as electricity supply for the Channel Islands".Frost stressed that Downing Street had received no formal notification from the Elysee Palace on the matter.Downing Street warned earlier it would respond to the unilateral French sanctions and protest to the European Commission, the EU's Brussels-based executive council of appointees from each member state that signed the Brexit withdrawal agreement."We will be relaying our concerns to the EU Commission and French government," they added. "The UK stands by its commitments in the TCA and has granted 98 per cent of licence applications from EU vessels."In his speech to the ruling Conservative Party conference in September, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson provocatively dubbed Frost "the greatest Frost since the Great Frost of 1709" — the extremely harsh winter and spring that caused some 200,000 French to starve to death in a nationwide famine.
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/paris-to-announce-retaliatory-measures-in-fisheries-dispute-with-uk-by-end-of-week-1090077897.html
france
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090261801_0:0:1637:1228_1920x0_80_0_0_fcd73e0285fada2484cffc70429d0c8a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, boris johnson, britain, great britain, brexit, uk, david frost, fisheries, exclusive economic zones (eez), brussels

UK Responds to French Threat of Sanctions Over Fishing Permits Row

20:52 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 21:00 GMT 27.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Francois LenoirFILE PHOTO: British PM Johnson's Europe adviser Frost leaves the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels
FILE PHOTO: British PM Johnson's Europe adviser Frost leaves the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
France has claimed UK authorities are blocking applications for its fishermen to net catches in British territorial waters up to 6 miles of the coast, but Westminster says it has granted 98 per cent of applications from boats based in the European Union.
The UK has responded to French threats of sanctions after authorities declined Post-Brexit permits to 35 small boats to fish in British waters.
In a joint statement late on Wednesday, the French Maritime and European Affairs Ministries threatened increased customs and hygiene checks on imports arriving from the UK, potentially snarling up deliveries, banning British fishing boats docking in some French ports to sell their catches and even stop selling electricity supplies to the Channel Islands or even the whole UK.
"A second round of measures is being prepared. France is not ruling out reviewing its power supply to the UK," the ministries said.
France claims the UK has yet to grant half the licenses its fishermen need to exploit Britain's huge maritime Exclusive Economic Zone, no longer part of the Common Fisheries Policy since Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) last year.
But row centres on British authorities' decision to grant 12 out of 47 new licenses for small French fishing boats to make catches between six and 12 miles of the UK's extensive coastline and around Jersey, the semi-independent Channel Islands Crown dependency close to northern France.
Britain insists it has been "very reasonable" so far, issuing nearly 1,700 permits to boats from the EU — 98 per cent of those applied for.
"There are several types of sanctions possible, including tariffs on energy, on the access to ports, on customs, and other measures are possible," French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.
Attal said the sanctions would come in two stages with the first imposed for several days from November 2 on "imported goods unloaded in France", followed by "energy measures such as electricity supply for the Channel Islands".
Cabinet Office Minister Lord David Frost, formerly Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief negotiator with Brussels, tweeted that it was "very disappointing" to see Paris issuing threats late in the evening.
Frost stressed that Downing Street had received no formal notification from the Elysee Palace on the matter.
A French fishing boat, one of several, takes part in a protest in front of the port of Saint Helier off the British island of Jersey to draw attention to what they see as unfair restrictions on their ability to fish in UK waters after Brexit, on May 6, 2021. - - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
Paris to Announce Retaliatory Measures in Fisheries Dispute With UK by End of Week
20 October, 17:01 GMT
Downing Street warned earlier it would respond to the unilateral French sanctions and protest to the European Commission, the EU's Brussels-based executive council of appointees from each member state that signed the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
"The measures being threatened do not appear to be compatible with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement and wider international law," a spokesperson said. "If carried through, [they] will be met with an appropriate and calibrated response."
"We will be relaying our concerns to the EU Commission and French government," they added. "The UK stands by its commitments in the TCA and has granted 98 per cent of licence applications from EU vessels."
In his speech to the ruling Conservative Party conference in September, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson provocatively dubbed Frost "the greatest Frost since the Great Frost of 1709" — the extremely harsh winter and spring that caused some 200,000 French to starve to death in a nationwide famine.
0160000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:45 GMTUS, Turkey Hold ‘Productive’ Talks on Ankara’s Removal From F-35 Jet Program, Pentagon Says
21:38 GMTAmericans' Fear Economy Weakening Despite Record 74% Saying 'Good Time' to Get Job, Poll Shows
21:24 GMTFacebook Employees Told to Preserve All Communications for Legal Reasons - Reports
21:19 GMTUS Budgets $60.8Bln for National Intelligence Programs in 2021
21:18 GMTWhen Harry Met Meghan: Prince Was 'Struggling to Find Himself', Had Anger Issues Before, Author Says
21:13 GMTBrazilian President Slams Senate Special Commission's Charges as Farce
21:11 GMTToo ‘White & Male’: Adam Schiff Expresses Concern Over Lack of Diversity in Intelligence Community
20:54 GMT‘We Strongly Oppose’ Israel’s Approval of Massive New West Bank Settlement Plan, US Says
20:52 GMTUK Responds to French Threat of Sanctions Over Fishing Permits Row
20:35 GMTStoneo or Oreo?: US Parents Warned of THC-Laced Halloween Candy
20:16 GMTTexas House Launches Probe Into School Library Books’ on Race and Sexuality
19:15 GMTManchin Denounces Billionaire Tax Proposal Aimed at Funding Democrats’ Spending Package
19:06 GMTUS Top General Says Alleged Chinese Hypersonic Missile Launch Was 'Very Close to Sputnik Moment'
18:58 GMTUS Says Ready to 'Quickly Reach, Implement' Return to JCPOA With Iran in New Round of Vienna Talks
18:52 GMTViolent Night in Alencon, France Leaves 13 Vehicles Torched After Teens' Arrest For Selling Drugs
18:45 GMTRail Union Makes Final Offer to ScotRail as Strike Looms During COP26
18:31 GMTPolish Justice Ministry Suggests Withholding EU Contributions After Court of Justice Fine
18:27 GMTIsrael OKs Almost 3,000 New Housing Units in West Bank
18:12 GMTPrince Andrew Sex Scandal: Judge OKs Keeping Key Epstein-Giuffre Settlement Secret
18:03 GMTTwo Russian Tu-160s Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas