https://sputniknews.com/20211027/the-democrats-plan-on-taxing-billionaires-will-end-up-hurting-the-working-class-1090233130.html
The Democrats Plan on Taxing Billionaires, Will End Up Hurting the Working Class
The Democrats Plan on Taxing Billionaires, Will End Up Hurting the Working Class
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including gas stations in Iran going out of service... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T09:43+0000
2021-10-27T09:43+0000
2021-10-27T09:43+0000
radio
russia
us
iran
vaccines
nato
jfk
fbi
cia
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090233105_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_97f691279937195b84a149557dff5fd9.jpg
The Democrats Plan on Taxing Billionaires, Will End Up Hurting the Working Class
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including gas stations in Iran going out of service on Tuesday after an alleged cyberattack, and U.S. college enrollment had the largest two-year decline in fifty years.
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Sputnik V Vaccine Discriminated Against, Oleg Deripaska Helping the FBI, and NATOTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | JFK Assassination, January 6th Riot, and Dr. Fauci Expermentating on DogsIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the aggression against Russia, international travel, and NATO discussing nuclear missiles. Mark talked about the recent news reports that German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, mentioned nuclear weapons used to attack Russia. Mark discussed Oleg Deripaska and how the Russian billionaire once spent his own money to help retrieve former CIA agent Robert Levinson.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon about Rafael Cruz, agent provocateurs, and the Deep State. Tyler discussed the possible involvement of Senator Ted Cruz's father, in the JFK assassination. Tyler spoke on the new revelations in the January 6th riot and the possible FBI involvement.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090233105_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_45efe451d4914308749848a40854d1c2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
radio, russia, us, iran, vaccines, nato, jfk, fbi, cia, the backstory, аудио
The Democrats Plan on Taxing Billionaires, Will End Up Hurting the Working Class
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including gas stations in Iran going out of service on Tuesday after an alleged cyberattack, and US college enrollment had the largest two-year decline in fifty years.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Sputnik V Vaccine Discriminated Against, Oleg Deripaska Helping the FBI, and NATO
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | JFK Assassination, January 6th Riot, and Dr. Fauci Expermentating on Dogs
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the aggression against Russia, international travel, and NATO discussing nuclear missiles. Mark talked about the recent news reports that German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, mentioned nuclear weapons used to attack Russia. Mark discussed Oleg Deripaska and how the Russian billionaire once spent his own money to help retrieve former CIA agent Robert Levinson.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon about Rafael Cruz, agent provocateurs, and the Deep State. Tyler discussed the possible involvement of Senator Ted Cruz's father, in the JFK assassination. Tyler spoke on the new revelations in the January 6th riot and the possible FBI involvement.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com