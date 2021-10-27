The Democrats Plan on Taxing Billionaires, Will End Up Hurting the Working Class

Registration was successful!
09:43 GMT 27.10.2021
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including gas stations in Iran going out of service on Tuesday after an alleged cyberattack, and US college enrollment had the largest two-year decline in fifty years.
GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Sputnik V Vaccine Discriminated Against, Oleg Deripaska Helping the FBI, and NATO
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | JFK Assassination, January 6th Riot, and Dr. Fauci Expermentating on Dogs
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the aggression against Russia, international travel, and NATO discussing nuclear missiles. Mark talked about the recent news reports that German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, mentioned nuclear weapons used to attack Russia. Mark discussed Oleg Deripaska and how the Russian billionaire once spent his own money to help retrieve former CIA agent Robert Levinson.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon about Rafael Cruz, agent provocateurs, and the Deep State. Tyler discussed the possible involvement of Senator Ted Cruz's father, in the JFK assassination. Tyler spoke on the new revelations in the January 6th riot and the possible FBI involvement.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
