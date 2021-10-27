https://sputniknews.com/20211027/test-and-trace-one-of-uks-most-expensive-covid-programmes-flops-report-finds-1090244059.html

Test and Trace: One of UK's 'Most Expensive' COVID Programmes Flops, Report Finds

Test and Trace: One of UK's 'Most Expensive' COVID Programmes Flops, Report Finds

In March, British MPs argued that despite NHS Test and Trace having access to "unimaginable resources", the system did not provide "clear evidence" it had... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-27T10:52+0000

2021-10-27T10:52+0000

2021-10-27T10:52+0000

national health service (nhs)

pandemic

report

parliament

funding

system

uk

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090057926_0:144:3127:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_0545a8579de2ddb43f60544287f76022.jpg

The UK's National Health Service (NHS)'s Test and Trace system has failed to achieve its main goal of allowing people to return to normalcy despite being handed huge funding, according to a new parliamentary report.The report argued that although the Test and Trace scheme focused on "delivering programmes, its outcomes have been muddled and a number of its professed aims have been overstated or not achieved"."For the vast sums of money set aside for the programme, equal to nearly 20 percent of the 2020-21 NHS England budget, we need to see a proper long-term strategy and legacy", the PAC lawmakers stressed.The document also claimed that the scheme "does not have a firm grip on its overall spending" on management consultants."It estimates that it will spend a total of £195 million ($267 million) on consultancy in 2021-22, but at the same time, indicated it would be spending £300 million ($412 million) on its top 10 consultancy suppliers alone", the study noted."Only 14% of 691 million lateral flow tests sent out had results reported, and who knows how many took the necessary action based on the results they got, or how many were never used", she added.The UK's Test and Trace system was launched in late May 2020 amid the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures that permitted pubs, restaurants, and other businesses to reopen in the country.The system aims to alert people if they had checked-in to a venue where an infected person was known to have been.

https://sputniknews.com/20201005/human-factor-vs-technical-error-whats-behind-uks-covid-test--trace-system-glitch-1080674863.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210721/four-in-five-britons-avoid-pingdemic-by-not-using-test--trace-app-1083429928.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

national health service (nhs), pandemic, report, parliament, funding, system, uk, coronavirus, covid-19