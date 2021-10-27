Registration was successful!
London Court Holds Hearing on US Appeal of Assange Extradition Case
A day after police in Jammu and Kashmir registered cases against medical students for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in Sunday's T20 cricket match, the terror group United Liberation Front (ULF) has threatened the plaintiffs, saying they must either apologise within 48 hours or face the consequences. According to media reports, the ULF said that they are aware of the identity of those who filed the complaint. Earlier this month, the ULF claimed responsibility for an attack on migrant workers in south Kashmir's Anantnag. After Pakistan secured a 10-wicket victory over India in the T20 World Cup match, videos purportedly depicting students from the Government Medical College (GMC) and Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar, allegedly celebrating the win, went viral on social media. Law enforcement in Jammu and Kashmir have registered two cases against the medical students under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for the celebration, as per media reports. The cases have been registered against students from Srinagar's Government Medical College in Karan Nagar and SKIMS Soura. Six people were also reportedly detained in Samba. Meanwhile, the Jammu &amp; Kashmir Students' Association has requested the Union Territory's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to withdraw the UAPA charges against the students on "humanitarian grounds". Sputnik reached out to Nasir Khuehami, the national spokesperson for the Jammu &amp; Kashmir Students' Association for comments on the matter, however, he declined to respond, citing the "sensitivity" of the matter.
Terror Group Threatens Those Reporting Students 'Celebrating' Pakistan's T20 Win vs India

08:12 GMT 27.10.2021
Sushmita Panda
Sushmita Panda
Since Pakistan's victory over India in a T20 World Cup match on Sunday, several worrisome instances like vicious online abuse aimed at Indian cricket player Mohammed Shami for "deliberately" performing badly and Kashmiri students being beaten or detained for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's win, have been reported across India.
A day after police in Jammu and Kashmir registered cases against medical students for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in Sunday's T20 cricket match, the terror group United Liberation Front (ULF) has threatened the plaintiffs, saying they must either apologise within 48 hours or face the consequences.
According to media reports, the ULF said that they are aware of the identity of those who filed the complaint.

"We are having full input on who is behind these FIRs. The non-local employees and students are warned not to indulge in such activities", the militant group said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the ULF claimed responsibility for an attack on migrant workers in south Kashmir's Anantnag.
After Pakistan secured a 10-wicket victory over India in the T20 World Cup match, videos purportedly depicting students from the Government Medical College (GMC) and Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar, allegedly celebrating the win, went viral on social media.
Law enforcement in Jammu and Kashmir have registered two cases against the medical students under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for the celebration, as per media reports.
The cases have been registered against students from Srinagar's Government Medical College in Karan Nagar and SKIMS Soura. Six people were also reportedly detained in Samba.
Meanwhile, the Jammu & Kashmir Students' Association has requested the Union Territory's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to withdraw the UAPA charges against the students on "humanitarian grounds".
Sputnik reached out to Nasir Khuehami, the national spokesperson for the Jammu & Kashmir Students' Association for comments on the matter, however, he declined to respond, citing the "sensitivity" of the matter.
