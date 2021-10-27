https://sputniknews.com/20211027/swedish-public-health-agency-recommends-covid-19-booster-jabs-for-citizens-over-65-1090257738.html

Swedish Public Health Agency Recommends COVID-19 Booster Jabs for Citizens Over 65

ZURICH (Sputnik) - The Public Health Agency of Sweden has recommended giving a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents over 65 and healthcare... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

"The Swedish Public Health Agency recommends offering everyone who is 65 years old and over, as well as nursing home staff, social workers and health workers, an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine", the statement said.The agency recommended applying a booster dose of the vaccine no earlier than six months after the second vaccination.More than 80% of the population, which is 6.8 million people, are fully vaccinated in the country, according to the latest data from the Swedish Public Health Agency.

