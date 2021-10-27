https://sputniknews.com/20211027/stoneo-or-oreo-us-parents-warned-of-thc-laced-halloween-candy--1090261255.html

Stoneo or Oreo?: US Parents Warned of THC-Laced Halloween Candy

Stoneo or Oreo?: US Parents Warned of THC-Laced Halloween Candy

Inspect your children’s candy! Parents are advised to look out for symptoms of THC overdose that may include respiratory distress, loss of coordination, and... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-27T20:35+0000

2021-10-27T20:35+0000

2021-10-27T20:35+0000

marijuana

ohio

us

connecticut

children

cannabis

safety

halloween

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104589/22/1045892266_0:77:1505:924_1920x0_80_0_0_aeb3a199d9f5e4b3baf3c7a689e65288.jpg

As Halloween approaches, attorney generals from Connecticut and Ohio are issuing a warning about cannabis products packaged to look like major snack brands, alerting parents to inspect their children’s Halloween candy and packaging.Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost warned of “unregulated, illegal marijuana snacks” and candies that come in packaging designed to look similar to genuine brands in a press release Tuesday.The release included several pictured examples of some of these products - including Oreo, Sour Patch Kids and Cheeto snack packages - which were confiscated by law enforcement.Overdose incidents involving ingestion of edible cannabis foods among children have been on the rise. So far, 80 percent of calls related to marijuana edibles to the Poison Control Center during the first half of 2020 were reported for pediatric exposure, according to the Department of Homeland Security."Accidental cannabis overdoses by children are increasing nationwide, and these products will only make this worse. While Connecticut recently legalized adult-use cannabis, many of these products fall far outside the range of what will ever be safe or authorized for sale. If you see these look-alike products for sale, please report them to my office and take every measure to keep these away from kids,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.The release provided helpful guidance to parents encouraging them to speak with their children, including young adults, to provide age-appropriate guidance about the “dangers look-alike products pose.”Consumers who encounter look-alike cannabis edible products are encouraged to file a consumer complaint with the attorney general’s office that pertains to their state.

ohio

us

connecticut

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

marijuana, ohio, us, connecticut, children, cannabis, safety, halloween