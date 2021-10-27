Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/skys-the-limit-israel-and-uae-agree-to-collaborate-on-space-exploration-projects-1090244434.html
Sky's the Limit? Israel and UAE Agree to Collaborate on Space Exploration Projects
Sky's the Limit? Israel and UAE Agree to Collaborate on Space Exploration Projects
The 72nd International Astronautical Congress is currently in session in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T10:53+0000
2021-10-27T10:53+0000
middle east
israel
uae
beresheet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106819/12/1068191268_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_e4832adbca0911f933d26421c38a3632.jpg
Bringing together 4,000 industry professionals, the event that is slated to last until 29 October, features a variety of innovations from all over the world, including Israel, which signed a historic space exploration and cooperation agreement with the UAE earlier this month.Estie Rosen, the head of media relations at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), representing the nation in Dubai, says she's excited at the opportunities opening up in the UAE following the signing of a historic cooperation agreement.Although it is not yet clear what kind of projects the two nations will be working on, Rosen indicates that the possibilities are endless.Sky's the LimitThat journey has already kicked off. Aside from signing the space agreement, Israel and the UAE have also agreed to collaborate on two ambitious initiatives. One is scientific research based on the Israeli-French satellite Venus and its data. The other is Beresheet 2, the Jewish state's second attempt to launch a lunar mission.The previous Israeli mission in 2019 ended in fiasco after the Beresheet 1 lander crashed only 15 km away from the surface of the Moon.Yet, Rosen says the mission cannot be written off as a total failure.Israel is the fourth nation to attempt a landing and a seventh to orbit the Moon.In addition, Beresheet was the first non-governmental mission to the Moon, the first ride-share to the Moon, and the smallest spacecraft to aim and reach it.Rosen claims Israel and her company learned from their past mistakes, and she seems to be optimistic about the Jewish state's second attempt in 2024.Just like the earlier effort, it will also attempt to educate and encourage Israeli children but this time around Beresheet 2 will be comprised of three spacecraft - one orbiter and two landers - to make sure that it will eventually land on the surface of the Moon.
israel
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106819/12/1068191268_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_262810c027e3d81d9d1a1815e0a155e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, uae, beresheet

Sky's the Limit? Israel and UAE Agree to Collaborate on Space Exploration Projects

10:53 GMT 27.10.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / טל ענבר / Shavit 3rd stageThird stage of Israeli space launch vehicle Shavit
Third stage of Israeli space launch vehicle Shavit - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / טל ענבר / Shavit 3rd stage
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
The 72nd International Astronautical Congress is currently in session in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
Bringing together 4,000 industry professionals, the event that is slated to last until 29 October, features a variety of innovations from all over the world, including Israel, which signed a historic space exploration and cooperation agreement with the UAE earlier this month.
Estie Rosen, the head of media relations at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), representing the nation in Dubai, says she's excited at the opportunities opening up in the UAE following the signing of a historic cooperation agreement.

"We are excited to be here in Dubai and present the world with our systems", Rosen said over the phone. "We look at the UAE as a hub, and we are counting to have long-term relations with this country, especially as both of us are technology-oriented and both would like to develop ourselves even further", she added.

Although it is not yet clear what kind of projects the two nations will be working on, Rosen indicates that the possibilities are endless.

"These can be joint research and academic projects. Exploration missions or ventures. We have many options ahead of us and I am sure it will be a successful journey for both sides".

Sky's the Limit

That journey has already kicked off. Aside from signing the space agreement, Israel and the UAE have also agreed to collaborate on two ambitious initiatives. One is scientific research based on the Israeli-French satellite Venus and its data. The other is Beresheet 2, the Jewish state's second attempt to launch a lunar mission.
The previous Israeli mission in 2019 ended in fiasco after the Beresheet 1 lander crashed only 15 km away from the surface of the Moon.
© Photo : SPACEX COURTESY OF SPACEIL AND IAIBeresheet is loaded onto its launcher, Falcon-9 before its launch into space Thursday night
Beresheet is loaded onto its launcher, Falcon-9 before its launch into space Thursday night - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
Beresheet is loaded onto its launcher, Falcon-9 before its launch into space Thursday night
© Photo : SPACEX COURTESY OF SPACEIL AND IAI
Yet, Rosen says the mission cannot be written off as a total failure.
Israel is the fourth nation to attempt a landing and a seventh to orbit the Moon.
In addition, Beresheet was the first non-governmental mission to the Moon, the first ride-share to the Moon, and the smallest spacecraft to aim and reach it.

"In space missions you have risks and you take chances. The Beresheet 2 mission is going to be different, and we will have more options for landing. But you can never guarantee success"."With Beresheet 1, one of our most important goals was to educate Israeli kids and encourage them to take up space and science studies. Although on the engineering level, the mission didn't reach its target, on the level of education it certainly did".

Rosen claims Israel and her company learned from their past mistakes, and she seems to be optimistic about the Jewish state's second attempt in 2024.
Just like the earlier effort, it will also attempt to educate and encourage Israeli children but this time around Beresheet 2 will be comprised of three spacecraft - one orbiter and two landers - to make sure that it will eventually land on the surface of the Moon.

"In space missions you have risks and you take chances. The Beresheet 2 mission is going to be different, and we will have more options for landing. But you can never guarantee success".

010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:10 GMTBritish Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer Contracts Coronavirus, Media Says
10:53 GMTSky's the Limit? Israel and UAE Agree to Collaborate on Space Exploration Projects
10:52 GMTTest and Trace: One of UK's 'Most Expensive' COVID Programmes Flops, Report Finds
10:42 GMTHouston Texans Chairman Apologises For Calling COVID-19 'China Virus'
10:37 GMTAssange's Fiancée Counts on UK Court to Decide Against WikiLeaks Founder's Extradition to US
10:11 GMTMoscow-Bound Egypt Air Flight Returns to Cairo After Declaring Mid-Air Emergency
10:08 GMTHillary Clinton's Closest Aide Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted by US Senator, Media Says
10:06 GMTRussia Condemns French Information Doctrine as 'Social Networks Militarisation'
10:03 GMTUkrainian Forces Staged Drone Attack on Oil Tank Farm in Donetsk
09:58 GMTWashington Provides Assurances to UK That Assange Can Serve Any US-Imposed Sentence in Australia
09:55 GMTVideo: Angry Drivers Throw Ink at Elderly Insulate Britain Protesters in London
09:34 GMTHindu Activists Vandalise Mosque as Protests in Northeastern India Turn Violent - Video
09:23 GMTSonia Gandhi Bashes Indian Gov't for Vaccinating 'Less Than a Third of Adult Population' in 9 Months
08:55 GMTLavrov: Terrorists Disguised as Afghan Refugees Trying to Get Into Neighbouring Countries
08:22 GMTWaqar Younis Ignites Indians After Claiming He Loves Namaz Recited 'in Front of Hindus' at T20 Match
08:18 GMTErdogan Seeks to Discuss US-Turkey Row Over F-35 Jets With Biden at Glasgow Talks
08:12 GMTTerror Group Threatens Those Reporting Students 'Celebrating' Pakistan's T20 Win vs India
07:53 GMTChina Urges US to Respect Commitments on Taiwan in Response to Blinken's UN Statements
07:47 GMTFrance and Bayern Munich Player Lucas Hernandez Spared Jail Term
07:42 GMTUS Regulator Bans China Telecom America Over 'Significant' National Security Risks