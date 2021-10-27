Russia Condemns French Information Doctrine as 'Social Networks Militarisation'

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticised the new French Infowar doctrine, saying that Paris' statement on the issue raised grave concerns.The doctrine, announced earlier this month by the French Defence Minister Florence Parly, suggested that France should be "on the offensive" to "win the war before the war", when it comes to information.
Paris had earlier expressed its new stance on information warfare, to "counter the growing spread of fake news and disinformation, aimed at weakening Paris' and its armed forces' image".
"France has officially embarked on a course of militarising social networks, transforming the auxiliary tools of 'classical' military propaganda into an independent type of weapons", Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
Cyberdéfenseurs de la lutte informatique d’influence : « Un métier passionnant (…) Des places seront à prendre dans les prochaines années », au ministère des Armées, annonce @florence_parly. pic.twitter.com/mgW52FMPmn