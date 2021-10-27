https://sputniknews.com/20211027/russia-blasts-french-information-doctrine-as-social-networks-militarisation-1090242436.html

Russia Condemns French Information Doctrine as 'Social Networks Militarisation'

Paris had earlier expressed its new stance on information warfare, to "counter the growing spread of fake news and disinformation, aimed at weakening Paris'... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticised the new French Infowar doctrine, saying that Paris' statement on the issue raised grave concerns.The doctrine, announced earlier this month by the French Defence Minister Florence Parly, suggested that France should be "on the offensive" to "win the war before the war", when it comes to information.

