WATCH LIVE: UN Security Council Holds Briefing on Sudan Crisis
'Rubbish, Load of B*llocks': Ex-Red Devils Star Blasts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Man United Staff
'Rubbish, Load of B*llocks': Ex-Red Devils Star Blasts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Man United Staff
After an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign, Manchester United has been dogged by misfortune over the past month and a half, suffering a string of... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
Heaping Pelion upon Ossa, former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has taken advantage of the Old Trafford-based side's humiliating defeat by Liverpool to lash out at the present manager of his old team, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the club's coaching staff.The former England international, who played for United from 1989-95, unburdened himself of a scathing assessment of Solskjaer and his support staff, as he claimed that the men chosen by the Norwegian lacked the experience to make them a world-class side."You've got an under-23 coach come up from the academy. He's got Michael Carrick… no coaching experience. Micky [sic] Phelan… I don't know what he does. That's his team," he added.Ince even accused United's coaching staff of not getting the best out of their players, despite having the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho in the squad. According to him, United's tactics in games have been questionable, considering how many goals they have conceded, with the match against Jurgen Klopp's team being a perfect example of their lacklustre defence."This is [Solskjaer's] coaching staff. So you analyse that with the world-class players that you've got in the team and we keep mentioning tactics and not getting the best out of the players…""Look at that staff. This is the staff that Ole says is 'very good, brilliant…' It's a load of b*llocks because they are conceding goals for fun," Ince lamented.Ince went as far as to say that United's footballers had no vision for the defensive line as they were unsure of their position when the opposition attacked them."Are they doing defensive work? Do they know where the players need to be when the ball is in a certain position?" Ince asked.After Sunday's defeat, United are now languishing in seventh place in the English Premier League table with 14 points. Chelsea sit at the top of the charts with 22 points.
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
'Rubbish, Load of B*llocks': Ex-Red Devils Star Blasts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Man United Staff

13:50 GMT 27.10.2021
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
After an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign, Manchester United has been dogged by misfortune over the past month and a half, suffering a string of defeats in several tournaments. At the weekend, the Red Devils were annihilated 5-0 by a rampaging Liverpool, adding insult to the manifold injuries already suffered by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Heaping Pelion upon Ossa, former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has taken advantage of the Old Trafford-based side's humiliating defeat by Liverpool to lash out at the present manager of his old team, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the club's coaching staff.
The former England international, who played for United from 1989-95, unburdened himself of a scathing assessment of Solskjaer and his support staff, as he claimed that the men chosen by the Norwegian lacked the experience to make them a world-class side.
"You can't have a manager who takes Cardiff down, then goes to Molde, and expect to come into the biggest club in the world and produce a team that's going to challenge the best teams in the world with the staff that he's got," Ince told YouTube channel The United Stand.
"You've got an under-23 coach come up from the academy. He's got Michael Carrick… no coaching experience. Micky [sic] Phelan… I don't know what he does. That's his team," he added.

Ince even accused United's coaching staff of not getting the best out of their players, despite having the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho in the squad.

According to him, United's tactics in games have been questionable, considering how many goals they have conceded, with the match against Jurgen Klopp's team being a perfect example of their lacklustre defence.

"This is [Solskjaer's] coaching staff. So you analyse that with the world-class players that you've got in the team and we keep mentioning tactics and not getting the best out of the players…"

"Look at that staff. This is the staff that Ole says is 'very good, brilliant…' It's a load of b*llocks because they are conceding goals for fun," Ince lamented.
Ince went as far as to say that United's footballers had no vision for the defensive line as they were unsure of their position when the opposition attacked them.
"Are they doing defensive work? Do they know where the players need to be when the ball is in a certain position?" Ince asked.
After Sunday's defeat, United are now languishing in seventh place in the English Premier League table with 14 points. Chelsea sit at the top of the charts with 22 points.
