Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/prince-andrew-sex-scandal-judge-oks-keeping-key-epstein-giuffre-settlement-secret-1090258281.html
Prince Andrew Sex Scandal: Judge OKs Keeping Key Epstein-Giuffre Settlement Secret
Prince Andrew Sex Scandal: Judge OKs Keeping Key Epstein-Giuffre Settlement Secret
The 2009 agreement between late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, who is now accusing the UK's Prince Andrew of sex abuse, was deemed... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T18:12+0000
2021-10-27T18:16+0000
society
us
prince andrew
jeffrey epstein
uk
sex abuse
virginia roberts giuffre
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841849_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_19c2302a00d77fc2c8af0a80e2cf5e73.jpg
US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan agreed that the settlement agreement between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Robert Giuffre can remain secret, with the decision coming a day after a corresponding request from Giuffre's legal team.Attorney Andrew Brettler, who represents Prince Andrew in the legal battle, said that both parties wanted the settlement to remain sealed, since it is subject to a protective order from another judge presiding over a federal civil action in New York.According to the judge, the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein does not contend that the agreement must remain sealed.Prince Andrew's legal team appears to be relying on the 2009 document, asserting that it provides the Duke of York with immunity against Giuffre's claims. On Tuesday, Brettler said in his filing that the agreement "releases Prince Andrew and others from any purported liability arising from the claims Ms. Giuffre asserted against Prince Andrew here''.Giuffre, who describes herself as one of Epstein's former sex slaves, accuses Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17 - claims that the duke has vehemently denied. The embattled royal has been fending off allegations of ties with Epstein and sex abuse of Giuffre since 2019, and had to give up his royal duties after a notorious BBC interview in which he claimed he had an alibi and did not recall ever meeting her.A hearing on the Prince Andrew case is scheduled for next week.
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/prince-andrews-lawyer-asks-to-keep-epsteins-settlement-with-virginia-giuffre-sealed--1090236709.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841849_185:0:2916:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_484e1306dca5866a599f0313f805509e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, us, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, uk, sex abuse, virginia roberts giuffre

Prince Andrew Sex Scandal: Judge OKs Keeping Key Epstein-Giuffre Settlement Secret

18:12 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 18:16 GMT 27.10.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021
Britain's Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The 2009 agreement between late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, who is now accusing the UK's Prince Andrew of sex abuse, was deemed by the latter's legal team as a key document that could alleviate Giuffre's accusations.
US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan agreed that the settlement agreement between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Robert Giuffre can remain secret, with the decision coming a day after a corresponding request from Giuffre's legal team.
Attorney Andrew Brettler, who represents Prince Andrew in the legal battle, said that both parties wanted the settlement to remain sealed, since it is subject to a protective order from another judge presiding over a federal civil action in New York.
According to the judge, the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein does not contend that the agreement must remain sealed.
In this Aug. 27, 2019, photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual assault claimants invited by a judge addressed a hearing following Epstein's jailhouse death in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
Prince Andrew's Lawyer Asks to Keep Epstein's Settlement With Virginia Giuffre Sealed
07:06 GMT
Prince Andrew's legal team appears to be relying on the 2009 document, asserting that it provides the Duke of York with immunity against Giuffre's claims. On Tuesday, Brettler said in his filing that the agreement "releases Prince Andrew and others from any purported liability arising from the claims Ms. Giuffre asserted against Prince Andrew here''.
Giuffre, who describes herself as one of Epstein's former sex slaves, accuses Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17 - claims that the duke has vehemently denied.
The embattled royal has been fending off allegations of ties with Epstein and sex abuse of Giuffre since 2019, and had to give up his royal duties after a notorious BBC interview in which he claimed he had an alibi and did not recall ever meeting her.
A hearing on the Prince Andrew case is scheduled for next week.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:45 GMTRail Union Makes Final Offer to ScotRail as Strike Looms During COP26
18:31 GMTPolish Justice Ministry Suggests Withholding EU Contributions After Court of Justice Fine
18:27 GMTIsrael OKs Almost 3,000 New Housing Units in West Bank
18:12 GMTPrince Andrew Sex Scandal: Judge OKs Keeping Key Epstein-Giuffre Settlement Secret
18:03 GMTTwo Russian Tu-160s Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas
17:48 GMTDaughter of Former Saudi Official Claims MBS' Agents Tried to Lure Her Into Istanbul Consulate
17:35 GMTIndia Will Have All of Kashmir 'Some Day', Says Top Air Force Officer
17:33 GMTEx-Punjab State Chief Announces His Own Party Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls
17:20 GMTSwedish Public Health Agency Recommends COVID-19 Booster Jabs for Citizens Over 65
17:20 GMTFootball Fans Abuzz Over Alleged Ballon d'Or Final Standings List Leaked Online
17:16 GMTPutin Instructs Gazprom to Start Boosting Gas Volume in UGS Facilities in Austria, Germany
17:15 GMTIndia Successfully Test-Fires Its First Nuclear-Capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Agni 5
17:09 GMTAryan Khan's Bail Plea Adjourned: Key Points His Lawyers Have Argued Before Bombay High Court
16:52 GMTNicolas Cage Reportedly Complained About Armourer Who Worked on Rust With Alec Baldwin
16:52 GMTSetback for Modi's 'Act East Policy' as Adani Abandons Port Project in Myanmar
16:44 GMTLeningrad Region Making Serious Efforts to Integrate Migrants Into Society
16:37 GMTGas Stations in Iran Resume Work Following Alleged Cyberattack
16:33 GMTTurkey Deploys Troops on Syrian Border to Launch Offensive Against Kurds, Report Claims
16:30 GMTFlorida Judge Agrees to Transfer Trump-Twitter Case to California
16:30 GMT'Merry F***ing Christmas': Ilhan Omar Receives 'Suspicious' Package With Threatening Message