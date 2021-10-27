Registration was successful!
Poll: Two Thirds of French Believe 'Great Replacement' by Muslim Immigrants Could Occur in Country
Poll: Two Thirds of French Believe 'Great Replacement' by Muslim Immigrants Could Occur in Country
Supporters of the so-called "great replacement" theory express concerns that white and Christian populations are under threat of becoming a minority or even... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T11:33+0000
2021-10-27T11:33+0000
Two thirds of French people are worried about the idea of "the great replacement" they believe could occur in France, expressing their concerns about Muslim immigrants posing "a threat of extinction" to white Christians, according to a poll by Harris Interactive released last week.The poll shows that 6 out of 10 participants in the research believe that a "great replacement" can take place in France, with 2 out of 3 people being "worried" about it.In total, 61 percent of those questioned by the pollsters said the phenomenon could occur in the country, with 39 percent saying that it "probably" or "definitely" will not happen.According to Harris Interactive, beliefs about the possibility of "the great replacement" also depended on party affiliation, with 90 percent of those concerned about the phenomenon being supporters of Marie Le Pen's party National Rally. Only 30 percent from the Greens shared the sentiment.Among supporters of France's current president, Emmanuel Macron, 52 percent of people believed in the possibility of "the great replacement" in France.The theory, suggested by Renaud Camus and deemed controversial by many observers, claims that the white European population is deliberately being "replaced" by immigrants from Muslim countries in a devious plot by global elites.The Harris Interactive poll was conducted ahead of next year's elections in France, with observers considering the possibility of Macron likely locking horns with one of the two conservative candidates: either National Rally's Marie Le Pen or Eric Zemmour. Even though the latter has not yet declared his candidacy, he is polling higher than Le Pen in some polls. He is known for his opposition to Muslim immigration and voicing sentiments similar to those of the supporters of "the great replacement" theory.
Poll: Two Thirds of French Believe 'Great Replacement' by Muslim Immigrants Could Occur in Country

11:33 GMT 27.10.2021
Daria Bedenko
Supporters of the so-called "great replacement" theory express concerns that white and Christian populations are under threat of becoming a minority or even extinct due to immigrants.
Two thirds of French people are worried about the idea of "the great replacement" they believe could occur in France, expressing their concerns about Muslim immigrants posing "a threat of extinction" to white Christians, according to a poll by Harris Interactive released last week.
The poll shows that 6 out of 10 participants in the research believe that a "great replacement" can take place in France, with 2 out of 3 people being "worried" about it.
In total, 61 percent of those questioned by the pollsters said the phenomenon could occur in the country, with 39 percent saying that it "probably" or "definitely" will not happen.
According to Harris Interactive, beliefs about the possibility of "the great replacement" also depended on party affiliation, with 90 percent of those concerned about the phenomenon being supporters of Marie Le Pen's party National Rally. Only 30 percent from the Greens shared the sentiment.
Among supporters of France's current president, Emmanuel Macron, 52 percent of people believed in the possibility of "the great replacement" in France.
The theory, suggested by Renaud Camus and deemed controversial by many observers, claims that the white European population is deliberately being "replaced" by immigrants from Muslim countries in a devious plot by global elites.
The Harris Interactive poll was conducted ahead of next year's elections in France, with observers considering the possibility of Macron likely locking horns with one of the two conservative candidates: either National Rally's Marie Le Pen or Eric Zemmour. Even though the latter has not yet declared his candidacy, he is polling higher than Le Pen in some polls. He is known for his opposition to Muslim immigration and voicing sentiments similar to those of the supporters of "the great replacement" theory.
