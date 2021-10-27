https://sputniknews.com/20211027/poll-6-in-10-americans-say-oil-gas-companies-bear-brunt-of-blame-for-climate-change-1090234634.html

Poll: 6 in 10 Americans Say Oil, Gas Companies Bear Brunt of Blame for Climate Change

On Tuesday, a new survey from The Guardian, YouGov, Vice News, and Covering Climate Now revealed that some 60% of Americans view oil and gas companies as "completely or mostly responsible" for the global climate situation. According to survey data, the issue of acknowledging climate change as a pressing, or even real issue, appears divided along party lines within the US. Though 89% of Democrats surveyed agreed on the reality of climate change, only some 42% of Republicans polled submitted the same response. Of the 1,000 Americans polled, 70% of overall respondents acknowledged the occurrence of climate change. The publication of the survey comes alongside the Tuesday issuance of the UN Environment Programme's 2021 emissions report, which warned that many national climate pledges from member nations have put the Earth on a course for a global temperature rise of 2.7°C by the end of the century. The US has recently rejoined the Paris Agreement, which calls on parties to hold the increase in global average temperature below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pushes for the limiting of temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.However, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday that Biden is expected to "give a major address on climate" on the sidelines of an upcoming UN conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Environmental groups have been pushing Biden to address the ongoing climate situation head-on, rather than leave the issue for future generations to tackle.

