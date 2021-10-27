https://sputniknews.com/20211027/nicolas-cage-reportedly-complained-about-armourer-who-worked-on-rust-with-alec-baldwin-1090254629.html

Nicolas Cage Reportedly Complained About Armourer Who Worked on Rust With Alec Baldwin

Nicolas Cage Reportedly Complained About Armourer Who Worked on Rust With Alec Baldwin

On 21 October actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounded director Joel Souza on the set of the forthcoming western “Rust”... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-27T16:52+0000

2021-10-27T16:52+0000

2021-10-27T16:52+0000

society

hollywood

tragedy

shooting

accidental shooting

alec baldwin

fatal error

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103807/16/1038071675_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_79d97b26a300aa7b377b45c12edd73c2.jpg

Armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed who was working with Alec Baldwin on 'Rust', had been the subject of several complaints on her previous film, 'The Old Way', according to entertainment news website, the Wrap, citing crew members who worked on the film. Stu Brumbaugh told the outlet that on one occasion, actor Nicolas Cage stormed off the set after the young woman fired a weapon near the cast and crew without warning.Brumbaugh, who worked as key grip with Cage on the film, said Ms Gutierrez-Reed fired weapons near the cast and crew two more times, which prompted him to complain about her to the assistant-director.After alerting his superiors, Brumbaugh learnt that this was the armourer’s first film as lead armourer.The Wrap spoke with one of the producers of the film, who said he had no recollection of the incidents. “The details on some of these accounts - specifically when it pertains to ‘The Old Way’ - have been blown out of proportion,” he said.The producer added that the young woman worked under a veteran, Jeffrey W Crow, who supervised her work. Crow told 'The Los Angeles Times' that he initially questioned her professionalism. “But my scepticism of her initially - about her lack of experience - was allayed after I’d worked with her.”Other Accusations and Tragedy on RustCrow said he was surprised that the fatal shooting happened on Ms Gutierrez-Reed’s watch. However, other individuals who worked with her made complained about the armourer. Someone else who had worked on 'The Old Way' told the Wrap that she put the cast and crew “in several unnecessary and dangerous situations”. Complaints included:Earlier, two sources, who have spoken with website the Daily Beast, described the young woman as "inexperienced and green". Gutierrez-Reed, who is the daughter of an acclaimed Hollywood armourer, Thell Reed, herself feared she wasn't up for the job, when she spoke on a podcast in September.On 21 October, Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounded director Joel Souza during the filming of the film 'Rust'. The prop gun he held was supposed to contain blank cartridges. The incident occurred at a rehearsal during which Baldwin drew a revolver and pointed his gun at the camera. Before the shooting, assistant director Dave Halls gave the actor the firearm shouting "cold gun", a term meaning that a prop gun is safe to use in a scene.Since the shooting, several industry employees weighed in on the tragedy, putting blame both on the armourer - who should have checked the weapon - and the assistant director, who should have double-checked the prop gun.

hollywood

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

society, hollywood, tragedy, shooting, accidental shooting, alec baldwin, fatal error