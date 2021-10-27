https://sputniknews.com/20211027/moscow-bound-egypt-air-flight-reportedly-returns-to-cairo-after-declaring-mid-air-emergency-1090242674.html

Moscow-Bound Egypt Air Flight Returns to Cairo After Declaring Mid-Air Emergency

Scheduled to land in Moscow at 16:23 local time, the plane initially left the Cairo Aiport at 11:14 local time. 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

A passenger flight heading from the Egyptian capital Cairo to Moscow declared a mid-air emergency after takeoff and turned back to the airport, media reported Wednesday.According to reports, the plane returned after spending some 30 minutes in the air. Shortly after the reports emerged, Egypt Air confirmed that the plane had safely landed in Cairo.A spokesperson for Egypt Air told Sputnik that the company is aware of the incident, and the reasons for the plane's return are currently being investigated.

