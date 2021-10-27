'Merry F***ing Christmas': Ilhan Omar Receives 'Suspicious' Package With Threatening Message
The package was later deemed safe by the Capitol Police, with officers telling USA Today that the area around the Capitol Hill was "briefly restricted" while they were checking the package.
US Representative Ilhan Omar on Tuesday said that her office had received a package with what she described as a "suspicious substance" and a threatening note reading “The Patriarchy will rise again. Merry f***ing Christmas”.
"Everyone on our team is okay. We reported the package to Capitol Police and they determined it to be safe", Omar said in a tweet.
She did not elaborate on what the substance was. Responding to a comment about the incident, the Democrat brushed it off and said that she had "got this".
In May, US Capitol Police said that the number of threats to lawmakers had increased significantly after the deadly Capitol riot that took place on 6 January.
"This year alone, there has been a 107% increase in threats against Members compared to 2020", the police said at the time.