https://sputniknews.com/20211027/manchin-denounces-billionaire-tax-proposal-aimed-at-funding-democrats-spending-package-1090259903.html

Manchin Denounces Billionaire Tax Proposal Aimed at Funding Democrats’ Spending Package

Manchin Denounces Billionaire Tax Proposal Aimed at Funding Democrats’ Spending Package

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) denounced a new tax proposal on Wednesday that would target billionaires and those who earned $100 million or more in three... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-27T19:15+0000

2021-10-27T19:15+0000

2021-10-27T19:16+0000

us

tax

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)

billionaires

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089775339_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_328aa3a5e66038e29f62575c5c82a336.jpg

Senate Democrats reportedly unveiled the idea for this new tax on billionaires Wednesday morning to help pay for President Joe Biden’s social services and climate change — sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyde (D-OR), according to The Hill.Manchin argued that the wealthy “have contributed to society, create a lot of jobs... and give a lot to philanthropic pursuits.”“It’s time that we all pull together and row together,” he added.If enacted, the 107-page bill sponsored by Wyden would close loopholes that allow wealthy investors and corporations to use partnerships to avoid paying taxes. Additionally, billionaires would be taxed on unrealized capital gains on their liquid assets — including stock, bonds and cash.Wyden said Wednesday after Manchin’s comments that talks on the tax proposal will continue.The proposed tax is expected to face court challenges, as it has already faced resistance from some House Democrats who worry that it could be vulnerable to legal and constitutional challenges.

vot tak Of course the zio-parasite opposes taxing his owners more. 0

1

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

us, tax, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), billionaires