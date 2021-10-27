Registration was successful!
London Court Holds Hearing on US Appeal of Assange Extradition Case
If extradited to the US, the WikiLeaks founder may be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for publishing classified documents. 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from London, as the Royal Court of Justice is holding a hearing on the Julian Assange case. The judges are going to address the US appeal of the court's previous ruling, passed in January, which said that the whistleblower should not be extradited to the US due to a high risk of suicide.However, the court decided that Assange should wait in prison for the outcome of a US appeal hearing.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Don't expect any 'justice' there!
London Court Holds Hearing on US Appeal of Assange Extradition Case

06:06 GMT 27.10.2021
John Shipton, the father of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, poses for a photograph as he arrives at the Old Bailey court in central London on September 8, 2020, on the second day of the resumption of Assange's extradition hearing
John Shipton, the father of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, poses for a photograph as he arrives at the Old Bailey court in central London on September 8, 2020, on the second day of the resumption of Assange's extradition hearing - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / TOLGA AKMEN
If extradited to the US, the WikiLeaks founder may be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for publishing classified documents.
Sputnik is live from London, as the Royal Court of Justice is holding a hearing on the Julian Assange case. The judges are going to address the US appeal of the court's previous ruling, passed in January, which said that the whistleblower should not be extradited to the US due to a high risk of suicide.
However, the court decided that Assange should wait in prison for the outcome of a US appeal hearing.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Don't expect any 'justice' there!
Charlie McD
27 October, 09:15 GMT
