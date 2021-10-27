Sputnik is live from London, as the Royal Court of Justice is holding a hearing on the Julian Assange case. The judges are going to address the US appeal of the court's previous ruling, passed in January, which said that the whistleblower should not be extradited to the US due to a high risk of suicide.However, the court decided that Assange should wait in prison for the outcome of a US appeal hearing.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Charlie McD
Don't expect any 'justice' there!
London Court Holds Hearing on US Appeal of Assange Extradition Case
If extradited to the US, the WikiLeaks founder may be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for publishing classified documents.
However, the court decided that Assange should wait in prison for the outcome of a US appeal hearing.