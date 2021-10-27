Live Updates: Rishi Sunak Unveils UK Autumn Budget

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are explaining their budget plans in parliament on Wednesday.

Among the already unveiled policies, planned by the cabinet, are £5.9 billion ($8 billion) for NHS England to help the service amid the health crisis, £6.9 billion (almost $9.5 billion) for transportation projects, and hike of the National Living Wage from £8.91 ($12.21) per hour to £9.50 ($13), to come into effect from April.