Live Updates: Rishi Sunak Unveils UK Autumn Budget

According to earlier reports, Sunak plans to create a "new economy post-COVID", as the country is entering an economic "age of optimism" despite the escalating pandemic.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are explaining their budget plans in parliament on Wednesday.
Among the already unveiled policies, planned by the cabinet, are £5.9 billion ($8 billion) for NHS England to help the service amid the health crisis, £6.9 billion (almost $9.5 billion) for transportation projects, and hike of the National Living Wage from £8.91 ($12.21) per hour to £9.50 ($13), to come into effect from April.
12:38 GMT 27.10.2021
National Living Wage Increases to £9.50 From April
12:31 GMT 27.10.2021
Chancellor Sunak Announces Changes in Business Rates
1/ We’re taking steps to ease the burden of business rates and boost our high streets.