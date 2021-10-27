Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/live-updates-rishi-sunak-unveils-uk-autumn-budget-1090245635.html
Live Updates: Rishi Sunak Unveils UK Autumn Budget
Live Updates: Rishi Sunak Unveils UK Autumn Budget
According to earlier reports, Sunak plans to create a "new economy post-COVID", as the country is entering an economic "age of optimism" despite the escalating... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
A cashier displays multiple denomination US dollar and British pound Sterling bank notes

Live Updates: Rishi Sunak Unveils UK Autumn Budget

11:39 GMT 27.10.2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
According to earlier reports, Sunak plans to create a "new economy post-COVID", as the country is entering an economic "age of optimism" despite the escalating pandemic.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are explaining their budget plans in parliament on Wednesday.
Among the already unveiled policies, planned by the cabinet, are £5.9 billion ($8 billion) for NHS England to help the service amid the health crisis, £6.9 billion (almost $9.5 billion) for transportation projects, and hike of the National Living Wage from £8.91 ($12.21) per hour to £9.50 ($13), to come into effect from April.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
12:38 GMT 27.10.2021
National Living Wage Increases to £9.50 From April
12:31 GMT 27.10.2021
Chancellor Sunak Announces Changes in Business Rates
12:08 GMT 27.10.2021
Chancellor Sunak Announces More Funding for Families
11:49 GMT 27.10.2021
UK Expected to Show 6.5% GDP Growth This Year, Sunak Says

"Today's budget does not draw a line under COVID. We have challenging months ahead". Sunak told MPs. "But today's budget does begin the work of preparing for a new economy post-COVID".

11:43 GMT 27.10.2021
A Peek Inside the Red Box: What's in Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget?
Conservative Party Conference in Manchester - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
A Peek Inside the Red Box: What's in Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget?
Yesterday, 15:41 GMT
11:42 GMT 27.10.2021
UK Budget and Spending Review: Sunak May Announce Britain Preparing for 'New Economy Post-COVID'
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives at Broadcasting House to take part in an interview on BBC's 'The Andrew Marr Show', in London, Britain, October 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
UK Budget and Spending Review: Sunak May Announce Britain Preparing for 'New Economy Post-COVID'
05:51 GMT
