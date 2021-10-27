Israel Plans to Allow Entry for Sputnik V-Vaccinated Tourists From 15 November, Source Says

The source specified that entry is expected to be allowed from 15 November, but the initiative is yet to be "legally approved" by the cabinet of the health ministry.Tourists will still need to submit a serology test.Israel closed its borders for foreign tourists in March 2020. In October, entry was allowed for tourists inoculated with vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Sinopharm, as well as Janssen.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli authorities have tentatively approved an initiative to allow entry for tourists vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine starting from 15 November, the initiative is yet to be approved officially, a source in the Israeli government told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"During a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the initiative of Tourism Minister Konstantin Razvozov on admitting tourists vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine to Israel was approved", the source said.
The source specified that entry is expected to be allowed from 15 November, but the initiative is yet to be "legally approved" by the cabinet of the health ministry.
Tourists will still need to submit a serology test.
Israel closed its borders for foreign tourists in March 2020. In October, entry was allowed for tourists inoculated with vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Sinopharm, as well as Janssen.