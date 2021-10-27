https://sputniknews.com/20211027/israel-plans-to-allow-entry-for-sputnik-v-vaccinated-tourists-from-15-november-source-says-1090236906.html

Israel Plans to Allow Entry for Sputnik V-Vaccinated Tourists From 15 November, Source Says

Israel Plans to Allow Entry for Sputnik V-Vaccinated Tourists From 15 November, Source Says

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli authorities have tentatively approved an initiative to allow entry for tourists vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-27T06:28+0000

2021-10-27T06:28+0000

2021-10-27T06:28+0000

russia

middle east

israel

vaccine

covid-19

sputnik v

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841328_0:141:3141:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_5efa5e2271812813545254c55ab15e01.jpg

The source specified that entry is expected to be allowed from 15 November, but the initiative is yet to be "legally approved" by the cabinet of the health ministry.Tourists will still need to submit a serology test.Israel closed its borders for foreign tourists in March 2020. In October, entry was allowed for tourists inoculated with vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Sinopharm, as well as Janssen.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, middle east, israel, vaccine, covid-19, sputnik v