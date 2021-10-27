Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/indian-supreme-court-sets-up-independent-committee-to-probe-pegasus-spyware-scandal-1090248208.html
Indian Supreme Court Sets Up Independent Committee to Probe Pegasus Spyware Scandal
Indian Supreme Court Sets Up Independent Committee to Probe Pegasus Spyware Scandal
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Supreme Court of India ruled on Wednesday to set up a special independent committee that would investigate whether the Israeli-made... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T12:25+0000
2021-10-27T12:26+0000
india
spyware
pegasus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/16/1083439472_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2dcc3c51500b670293549f5a71cdcbad.jpg
"We constitute a&nbsp;Technical Committee comprising of three members, including those who are&nbsp;experts&nbsp;in cyber security, digital forensics, networks&nbsp;and hardware, whose functioning will be overseen by Justice R.V. Raveendran, former Judge, Supreme Court of India", the court said.The judge will be free to receive the assistance of any serving or retired officers and legal or technical experts, according to the statement.The committee will determine whether the software was used to access Indian citizens' data stored on phones and other devices, what steps the authorities took after the first reports of Indians' WhatsApp accounts being hacked emerged in 2019, and whether the Indian government was itself using Pegasus to hack citizens' devices.Since the Pegasus surveillance scheme was uncovered by an international consortium of media and rights groups in summer, the Indian Supreme Court has received over 10 requests for an independent probe from citizens who believe they may have been targeted.The Pegasus report was published in July, revealing a list of over 50,000 phone numbers whose owners were monitored by state-linked clients of Israeli company NSO Group, the creator of Pegasus. It included over 1,000 Indian phone numbers belonging to journalists, businessmen, and politicians, including ex-Indian National Congress president Rahul Gandhi.Following the bombshell publication, the Indian National Congress requested an investigation into the alleged role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the scandal, accusing him of "treason."
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/16/1083439472_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_824292e9f313d32771449a6a3014481a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, spyware, pegasus

Indian Supreme Court Sets Up Independent Committee to Probe Pegasus Spyware Scandal

12:25 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 12:26 GMT 27.10.2021)
© Photo : YouTube/Escape Hunt UK The Pegasus Project
The Pegasus Project - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© Photo : YouTube/Escape Hunt UK
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Supreme Court of India ruled on Wednesday to set up a special independent committee that would investigate whether the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware was used against Indian citizens, including by the Indian authorities.
"We constitute a Technical Committee comprising of three members, including those who are experts in cyber security, digital forensics, networks and hardware, whose functioning will be overseen by Justice R.V. Raveendran, former Judge, Supreme Court of India", the court said.
The judge will be free to receive the assistance of any serving or retired officers and legal or technical experts, according to the statement.
The committee will determine whether the software was used to access Indian citizens' data stored on phones and other devices, what steps the authorities took after the first reports of Indians' WhatsApp accounts being hacked emerged in 2019, and whether the Indian government was itself using Pegasus to hack citizens' devices.

"The Committee is requested to prepare the report after a thorough inquiry and place it before this Court, expeditiously", the document reads.

Since the Pegasus surveillance scheme was uncovered by an international consortium of media and rights groups in summer, the Indian Supreme Court has received over 10 requests for an independent probe from citizens who believe they may have been targeted.
The Pegasus report was published in July, revealing a list of over 50,000 phone numbers whose owners were monitored by state-linked clients of Israeli company NSO Group, the creator of Pegasus. It included over 1,000 Indian phone numbers belonging to journalists, businessmen, and politicians, including ex-Indian National Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Following the bombshell publication, the Indian National Congress requested an investigation into the alleged role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the scandal, accusing him of "treason."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:43 GMTFacebook Papers: Whistleblower Prepares to Testify Before Indian Parliament
12:42 GMTJoe Biden Mocked For Being 'Fixated' on Donald Trump After Mentioning Rival 24 Times in Speech
12:40 GMTAustralia, US Commit Millions in Financial Aid to Southeast Asia Amid AUKUS Tensions
12:25 GMTIndian Supreme Court Sets Up Independent Committee to Probe Pegasus Spyware Scandal
12:18 GMTAfrican Union Suspends Sudan's Participation in Organisation's Activities
12:18 GMTEast Asia Region Facing Arms Race Threat in Wake of INF Treaty Collapse, Putin Warns
12:06 GMTUS 6 January Committee to Subpoena Lawyer Who Advised Trump on Challenging Biden's 2020 Victory
12:06 GMTFrance Warns UK of Sanctions If Post-Brexit Fishing Row Not Solved
12:06 GMTIndian Cop Probing Shah Rukh Khan's Son Over Drug Case in the Dock for Alleged Fraud
11:42 GMT'Your Husband Will Be Killed, Nobody Can Save Him', State Chief Adviser's Wife Threatened
11:39 GMTLive Updates: Rishi Sunak Unveils UK Autumn Budget
11:33 GMTPoll: Two Thirds of French Believe 'Great Replacement' by Muslim Immigrants Could Occur in Country
11:14 GMTAssange Attending Appeal Hearing Via Video Link From London Prison
11:10 GMTBritish Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer Contracts Coronavirus
10:53 GMTSky's the Limit? Israel and UAE Agree to Collaborate on Space Exploration Projects
10:52 GMTTest and Trace: One of UK's 'Most Expensive' COVID Programmes Flops, Report Finds
10:42 GMTHouston Texans Chairman Apologises For Calling COVID-19 'China Virus'
10:37 GMTAssange's Fiancée Counts on UK Court to Decide Against WikiLeaks Founder's Extradition to US
10:11 GMTMoscow-Bound Egypt Air Flight Returns to Cairo After Declaring Mid-Air Emergency
10:08 GMTHillary Clinton's Closest Aide Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted by US Senator, Media Says