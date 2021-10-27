Houston Texans Chairman Apologises For Calling COVID-19 'China Virus'

Houston Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair on Tuesday offered his apologies for calling COVID-19 "the China virus" during remarks at the team's charity golf tournament earlier in May.Several months ago, when speaking to over 100 attendees at the Houston Texans Foundation Charity Golf Classic at River Oaks Country Club, McNair happened to blame "the China virus" for the inability of the gathering to take place earlier.Now, in a statement to Bally Sports, McNair expressed his regret over the remarks."My comments at the event last May included an inappropriate choice of words", McNair said in the statement. "I immediately apologised to people who approached me then and I apologise again now. I know how important it is to choose my words carefully. I would never want to offend anyone".According to Bally Sports, when he spewed "the China virus" remark, many spectators gasped, while McNair and his wife seemed to have thought it was "hilarious". One attendee told the outlet that Hannah McNair even appeared to joke about her husband's choice of words to several other people who heard them.Commenting on his Tuesday apology, Cal McNair took to Twitter to assert that "at least [he] didn't say anything about the slaves running the plantation this time".Former US President Donald Trump also received a grilling for calling COVID-19 "the China virus", with the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CARC) even suing him for this, alleging that such remarks harmed the Asian American community.
So what if I called it the “China virus”…..at least I didn’t say anything about the slaves running the plantation this time 💪https://t.co/EckrZEJZXT
