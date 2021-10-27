https://sputniknews.com/20211027/hindu-activists-vandalise-mosque-as-protests-in-northeastern-india-turn-violent---video-1090237725.html

Hindu Activists Vandalise Mosque as Protests in Northeastern India Turn Violent - Video

Hindu Activists Vandalise Mosque as Protests in Northeastern India Turn Violent - Video

For the past week, communal incidents have been reported in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura, bordering Bangladesh. On 13 October, communal violence... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

A mosque was vandalised and set on fire in the Indian state of Tripura on Tuesday evening during a Hindu group, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), rally that turned violent."About 3,500 people had taken part in the rally, which was held to protest the communal violence in Bangladesh that broke out earlier this month", Soubhik Dey, a police officer, told the Indian daily the Indian Express."A section of VHP activists at the rally ransacked a mosque, houses, and shops. Two shops were also set on fire", Dey added.Last week, nearly 12 mosques in different parts of Tripura were vandalised - some to the point of having been razed to the ground - by frenzied mobs.The attacks on Muslims in the northeastern state are considered retaliation for mob assaults against those belonging to the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, which shares a border with Tripura.A claim posted on Facebook about the holy Quran being desecrated during the celebration of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja on 13 October sparked massive violence across several districts in Bangladesh. At least 10 people have been killed, around 1,000 have sustained injuries, and frenzied gatherings of people have raped women. So far, only one arrest has been made in the case.

