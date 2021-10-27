https://sputniknews.com/20211027/hillary-clintons-closest-aide-claims-she-was-sexually-assaulted-by-us-senator-media-says-1090241236.html

Hillary Clinton's Closest Aide Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted by US Senator, Media Says

Hillary Clinton's Closest Aide Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted by US Senator, Media Says

Huma Abedin became acquainted with Clinton in 1996 when she was assigned to her as a White House intern. She then went on to work for her during Clinton's two... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-27T10:08+0000

2021-10-27T10:08+0000

2021-10-27T10:08+0000

us

hillary clinton

sexual assault

huma abedin

anthony weiner

sexual harassment

memoirs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104713/49/1047134942_0:85:2899:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_4db65848bf48ff66f692c5dd71a863d2.jpg

Huma Abedin, one of the closest allies of Hillary Clinton, claims she was sexually assaulted by a US senator in the mid-noughties, The Guardian has reported, citing a copy of her upcoming book "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds".According to the memoir, the incident occurred following a dinner attended by "a few senators and their aides". The politician, whom Ms Abedin doesn't name, invited her to his place for a coffee.Ms Abedin writes that the senator looked surprised after she pushed him, but then apologised to her, saying he had "misread" her "all this time". He then asked her to stay, but Ms Abedin left.Several days after the alleged incident took place, the political consultant ran into the senator on Capitol Hill and the politician asked if the two were still friends. Ms Abedin nodded to him. Hillary Clinton then joined the two, Abedin writes "as if she knew I needed rescuing even though I'd told her nothing about that night".According to the ex-aide, she stayed friendly with the senator and "buried the incident", erasing it "entirely" from memory.In 2018, she relieved the traumatic experience when circuit judge Brett Kavanaugh was nominated by former President Donald Trump to become an associate justice on the US Supreme Court. Following the nomination, Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University, claimed Kavanaugh groped and tried to take off her clothes at a school party. After she made the allegation three other women came forward with accusations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh. He categorically dismissed them.Huma Abedin writes that Christine Ford "being accused of 'conveniently' remembering" a sexual assault by Brett Kavanuagh made her remember her own experience of being assaulted. Memories of the incident, she writes, caused "panic attacks and anxiety".The book "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds" will be released on 2 November. The memoir will feature Ms Abedin's recollections of her work with Hillary Clinton as well as details of her private life. In an excerpt, published earlier by Vanity Fair, she weighed in on her estranged husband New York Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner, who was embroiled in several sex scandals, including one, which saw him sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

us, hillary clinton, sexual assault, huma abedin, anthony weiner, sexual harassment, memoirs