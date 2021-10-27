German Regulator to Consider Nord Stream 2 Network Independence

Registration was successful!
London Court Holds Hearing on US Appeal of Assange Extradition Case
At the same time, Berlin believes that the new route will create more opportunities and capacities for gas transportation during periods of high demand.On Tuesday, the ministry announced that it had completed the analysis of supply safety as part of the certification procedure and submitted it to the German Federal Network Agency. The ministry established that certification will not jeopardise the safety of gas supplies to Germany and the European Union.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea.On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that construction of the pipeline had been completed, and now it is only waiting for certification from the German regulator.
07:38 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 07:42 GMT 27.10.2021)
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German regulator will continue checking the legal conditions for the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator and network operation independence, the German Economy Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Federal Network Agency will continue the certification process and check other legal conditions. In particular, network independence is not analysed by... the ministry of economy. It will be considered by the Federal Network Agency as part of the further certification process", the ministry said, adding that the regulator has four months to complete the procedure.

At the same time, Berlin believes that the new route will create more opportunities and capacities for gas transportation during periods of high demand.

"To ensure the safety of supplies to the EU and member states, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline serves as a new additional capacity for natural gas imports. The additional capacity of the pipeline creates additional transportation opportunities... This is one more route along which gas gets from point A to point B: from Russia to Germany, and from here to all of Europe", the statement read.

On Tuesday, the ministry announced that it had completed the analysis of supply safety as part of the certification procedure and submitted it to the German Federal Network Agency. The ministry established that certification will not jeopardise the safety of gas supplies to Germany and the European Union.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea.
On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that construction of the pipeline had been completed, and now it is only waiting for certification from the German regulator.
