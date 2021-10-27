https://sputniknews.com/20211027/german-regulator-to-consider-nord-stream-2-network-independence-1090238444.html

German Regulator to Consider Nord Stream 2 Network Independence

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German regulator will continue checking the legal conditions for the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator and... 27.10.2021

At the same time, Berlin believes that the new route will create more opportunities and capacities for gas transportation during periods of high demand.On Tuesday, the ministry announced that it had completed the analysis of supply safety as part of the certification procedure and submitted it to the German Federal Network Agency. The ministry established that certification will not jeopardise the safety of gas supplies to Germany and the European Union.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea.On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that construction of the pipeline had been completed, and now it is only waiting for certification from the German regulator.

