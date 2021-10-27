https://sputniknews.com/20211027/france-warns-uk-of-sanctions-if-post-brexit-fishing-row-not-solved-1090247224.html

France Warns UK of Sanctions If Post-Brexit Fishing Row Not Solved

The separation of fishing areas following the UK's withdrawal from the European Union was among the most problematic aspects of the "divorce" alongside the... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

Paris will start applying retaliatory measures against the UK early next week if the situation surrounding the Brexit-related fishing row between the two countries does not improve, France's Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune and government spokesman Gabriel Attal have warned.He noted that the measures might include "systematic customs and sanitary checks" that are imported to France from the UK, as well as a ban on landing seafood. The full list of possible sanctions should become available on 28 October.According to government spokesman Gabriel Attal, Paris expected London to issue twice as many fishing licenses for French fishermen than the UK actually issued.The UK agreed to issue fishing licenses for France following the country's withdrawal from the European Union and threats to close its territorial waters to foreign fishermen, sparking protests from its European partners. The row was eventually resolved by an agreement between London and Brussels to avoid fishing wars.

