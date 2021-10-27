Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/france-warns-uk-of-sanctions-if-post-brexit-fishing-row-not-solved-1090247224.html
France Warns UK of Sanctions If Post-Brexit Fishing Row Not Solved
France Warns UK of Sanctions If Post-Brexit Fishing Row Not Solved
The separation of fishing areas following the UK's withdrawal from the European Union was among the most problematic aspects of the "divorce" alongside the... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T12:06+0000
2021-10-27T12:44+0000
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090248559_0:123:3071:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_adeaaffab2bc74e0de67492172b5d60a.jpg
Paris will start applying retaliatory measures against the UK early next week if the situation surrounding the Brexit-related fishing row between the two countries does not improve, France's Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune and government spokesman Gabriel Attal have warned.He noted that the measures might include "systematic customs and sanitary checks" that are imported to France from the UK, as well as a ban on landing seafood. The full list of possible sanctions should become available on 28 October.According to government spokesman Gabriel Attal, Paris expected London to issue twice as many fishing licenses for French fishermen than the UK actually issued.The UK agreed to issue fishing licenses for France following the country's withdrawal from the European Union and threats to close its territorial waters to foreign fishermen, sparking protests from its European partners. The row was eventually resolved by an agreement between London and Brussels to avoid fishing wars.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090248559_152:0:2883:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d33f2f349e65bca8bf7349a404202967.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe

France Warns UK of Sanctions If Post-Brexit Fishing Row Not Solved

12:06 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 12:44 GMT 27.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Pascal RossignolThe French trawler "Thomas Nicolas II" sails past a Dutch trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of northern France, December 7, 2020. Picture taken with a drone December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo/File Photo
The French trawler Thomas Nicolas II sails past a Dutch trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of northern France, December 7, 2020. Picture taken with a drone December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The separation of fishing areas following the UK's withdrawal from the European Union was among the most problematic aspects of the "divorce" alongside the Northern Ireland border.
Paris will start applying retaliatory measures against the UK early next week if the situation surrounding the Brexit-related fishing row between the two countries does not improve, France's Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune and government spokesman Gabriel Attal have warned.
"We have been very patient", Beaune said.
He noted that the measures might include "systematic customs and sanitary checks" that are imported to France from the UK, as well as a ban on landing seafood. The full list of possible sanctions should become available on 28 October.
According to government spokesman Gabriel Attal, Paris expected London to issue twice as many fishing licenses for French fishermen than the UK actually issued.
The UK agreed to issue fishing licenses for France following the country's withdrawal from the European Union and threats to close its territorial waters to foreign fishermen, sparking protests from its European partners. The row was eventually resolved by an agreement between London and Brussels to avoid fishing wars.
4000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:43 GMTFacebook Papers: Whistleblower Prepares to Testify Before Indian Parliament
12:42 GMTJoe Biden Mocked For Being 'Fixated' on Donald Trump After Mentioning Rival 24 Times in Speech
12:40 GMTAustralia, US Commit Millions in Financial Aid to Southeast Asia Amid AUKUS Tensions
12:25 GMTIndian Supreme Court Sets Up Independent Committee to Probe Pegasus Spyware Scandal
12:18 GMTAfrican Union Suspends Sudan's Participation in Organisation's Activities
12:18 GMTEast Asia Region Facing Arms Race Threat in Wake of INF Treaty Collapse, Putin Warns
12:06 GMTUS 6 January Committee to Subpoena Lawyer Who Advised Trump on Challenging Biden's 2020 Victory
12:06 GMTFrance Warns UK of Sanctions If Post-Brexit Fishing Row Not Solved
12:06 GMTIndian Cop Probing Shah Rukh Khan's Son Over Drug Case in the Dock for Alleged Fraud
11:42 GMT'Your Husband Will Be Killed, Nobody Can Save Him', State Chief Adviser's Wife Threatened
11:39 GMTLive Updates: Rishi Sunak Unveils UK Autumn Budget
11:33 GMTPoll: Two Thirds of French Believe 'Great Replacement' by Muslim Immigrants Could Occur in Country
11:14 GMTAssange Attending Appeal Hearing Via Video Link From London Prison
11:10 GMTBritish Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer Contracts Coronavirus
10:53 GMTSky's the Limit? Israel and UAE Agree to Collaborate on Space Exploration Projects
10:52 GMTTest and Trace: One of UK's 'Most Expensive' COVID Programmes Flops, Report Finds
10:42 GMTHouston Texans Chairman Apologises For Calling COVID-19 'China Virus'
10:37 GMTAssange's Fiancée Counts on UK Court to Decide Against WikiLeaks Founder's Extradition to US
10:11 GMTMoscow-Bound Egypt Air Flight Returns to Cairo After Declaring Mid-Air Emergency
10:08 GMTHillary Clinton's Closest Aide Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted by US Senator, Media Says