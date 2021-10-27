Registration was successful!
Football Fans Abuzz Over Alleged Ballon d'Or Final Standings List Leaked Online
Football Fans Abuzz Over Alleged Ballon d'Or Final Standings List Leaked Online
The Ballon d'Or is an annual football award presented by France Football, considered to be one of the most prestigious individual trophies that can be received... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
Football fans flocked to Twitter threads to discuss whether the recently leaked Ballon d'Or list of final standings for the prize featuring Robert Lewandoswki on top is authentic.A picture of the document, claimed to be from France Football and dated 25 October, is being circulated online. In the image, the Polish striker is placed first, ahead of Lionel Messi, Karem Benzema, Mohammed Salah, and other iconic players.While some fans immediately decided that the "Ballon d'Or list" proves that Lewandowski will end up securing the prestigious award, others blasted the document as fake - and expressed support for their own icons.Should the document turn out to be authentic, the Ballon d'Or will be received by the Bayern Munich footballer for the first time.The name of the actual winner will be revealed on 29 November.
Football Fans Abuzz Over Alleged Ballon d'Or Final Standings List Leaked Online

17:20 GMT 27.10.2021
Daria Bedenko
The Ballon d'Or is an annual football award presented by France Football, considered to be one of the most prestigious individual trophies that can be received by footballers.
Football fans flocked to Twitter threads to discuss whether the recently leaked Ballon d'Or list of final standings for the prize featuring Robert Lewandoswki on top is authentic.
A picture of the document, claimed to be from France Football and dated 25 October, is being circulated online. In the image, the Polish striker is placed first, ahead of Lionel Messi, Karem Benzema, Mohammed Salah, and other iconic players.
While some fans immediately decided that the "Ballon d'Or list" proves that Lewandowski will end up securing the prestigious award, others blasted the document as fake - and expressed support for their own icons.
Should the document turn out to be authentic, the Ballon d'Or will be received by the Bayern Munich footballer for the first time.
The name of the actual winner will be revealed on 29 November.
