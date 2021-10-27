Football Fans Abuzz Over Alleged Ballon d'Or Final Standings List Leaked Online
The Ballon d'Or is an annual football award presented by France Football, considered to be one of the most prestigious individual trophies that can be received by footballers.
Football fans flocked to Twitter threads to discuss whether the recently leaked Ballon d'Or list of final standings for the prize featuring Robert Lewandoswki on top is authentic.
A picture of the document, claimed to be from France Football and dated 25 October, is being circulated online. In the image, the Polish striker is placed first, ahead of Lionel Messi, Karem Benzema, Mohammed Salah, and other iconic players.
While some fans immediately decided that the "Ballon d'Or list" proves that Lewandowski will end up securing the prestigious award, others blasted the document as fake - and expressed support for their own icons.
Been getting DM's about the alleged "leak" of the Ballon d'Or with Lewandowski as the winner... it is false— MC (@CrewsMat10) October 27, 2021
-The scores of some players (Neymar, Bruno, Lukaku, etc) are blank
-Azpilicueta's name is repeated 2 times
-There are misspelled names (KeWin De Bruyne, RomelO Lukaku) pic.twitter.com/3rHO9aBwON
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA— Ziad is in less pain (@Ziad_EJ) October 27, 2021
This is supposed to be the “2021 Ballon D’or leak”.
Azpilicueta’s name is written twice, look at 25 and 27.
They’re trying scare people, but they’re failing at it.
Advice: Don’t believe any leak before Nov 29, cause Messi already won. #LM7 pic.twitter.com/KBkRCkGfAe
If you’re a football fan and you really respect yourself and the people around you, you wouldn’t tip anybody but Messi to win the ballon d’or this year.— Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda_) October 27, 2021
Should the document turn out to be authentic, the Ballon d'Or will be received by the Bayern Munich footballer for the first time.
The name of the actual winner will be revealed on 29 November.