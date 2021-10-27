https://sputniknews.com/20211027/florida-judge-agrees-to-transfer-trump-twitter-case-to-california-1090255998.html

Florida Judge Agrees to Transfer Trump-Twitter Case to California

Florida Judge Agrees to Transfer Trump-Twitter Case to California

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US federal judge in Florida granted Twitter's request to transfer to California President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to restore... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-27T16:30+0000

2021-10-27T16:30+0000

2021-10-27T16:30+0000

twitter

donald trump

tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:260:2714:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_45c40ad03478d15c4fa47127efec0fd1.jpg

"Twitter requests that the Court transfer this action to the Northern District of California pursuant to a forum selection clause in Twitter’s Terms of Service... After careful review of the parties’ arguments, the record, and relevant legal authorities, the Court grants Twitter's motion," US District Judge Robert Scola Jr. wrote in the court document.Trump filed the lawsuit in a federal court in Florida earlier this year and argued that Twitter was coerced by members of Congress to suspend his account.In July, Trump announced a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google subsidiary YouTube as well as against their CEOs. The lawsuit says the status of the three tech giants "rises beyond that of a private company to that of a state actor" and is constrained by the First Amendment right to free speech in the censorship decisions it makes regarding their users.Facebook and Twitter have insisted that their bans on Trump do not constitute censorship but were set up for public safety in response to the January 6 unrest at the US Capitol.At the time, Twitter permanently banned Trump when Trump had 88 million followers.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

twitter, donald trump, tech