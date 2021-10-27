Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
London Court Holds Hearing on US Appeal of Assange Extradition Case
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/danish-health-minister-demands-more-vaccinations-to-avoid-new-lockdown-1090237560.html
Danish Health Minister Demands More Vaccinations to Avoid New Lockdown
Danish Health Minister Demands More Vaccinations to Avoid New Lockdown
Despite having vaccinated 85 percent of its population over the age of 12, Denmark has seen more than 1,000 daily cases of COVID for a week straight, a level... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T06:47+0000
2021-10-27T07:00+0000
denmark
news
europe
vaccination
scandinavia
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083560331_0:134:3079:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_7b7126305c1ad750bff6aae0604b446a.jpg
Denmark, which barely a month ago removed all restrictions, risks new shutdowns if more citizens are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke has warned.So far, 75 percent of the Danish population has been vaccinated. Despite the high vaccination rate, however, the number of new cases of infection is rising.On Tuesday, for the seventh day in a row, more than 1,000 new cases were registered nationwide, a level unseen in months. Among others, professor emeritus of infectious diseases at Aarhus University Eskild Petersen ventured that the epidemic is developing "in the wrong direction".Health Minister Heunicke emphasised that vaccination must continue to be voluntary, but at the same time warned all those who have opted out that it "no longer works".However, the opposition liberal-conservative party Venstre argued that Heunicke is breaking a key agreement by threatening to reintroduce restrictions. Venstre health spokesman Martin Geertsen called the warning "unacceptable" and contrary to Denmark's path through the pandemic so far."Here, the population has taken responsibility, and it does not help to scold people. It is a completely wild message by the health minister to threaten to shut down society", Martin Geertsen told TV2.Before the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out, inoculation was highlighted as an effective weapon against the virus and a prerequisite for returning to normalcy. Therefore, Martin Geertsen saw Heunicke's threat as a breach of agreement that high vaccine adherence was tantamount to a farewell to restrictions and lockdowns.The Conservatives health spokesman, Per Larsen, ventured that the current situation doesn't speak in favour of closure. "We have a very high vaccination rate in Denmark with some really good vaccines", he told TV2.Denmark became one of the first nations in the EU to launch a post-COVID reopening, citing a high vaccination level, as one of the underlying reasons. The last restrictions were shed in September, when coronavirus formally ceased to be a "socially critical disease". Hereby, the government lost legal authority to impose special rules in society, including assembly bans, demand for COVID passports, and mask mandates. If the restrictions are to be reimposed, it requires COVID-19 to regain its formal status as socially critical.So far, Denmark, a nation of 5.8 million, has seen 379,000 cases of COVID, with 2,700 deaths.
https://sputniknews.com/20210916/fourth-or-fifth-covid-19-wave-likely-danish-strategists-warn-1089118959.html
denmark
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083560331_99:0:2830:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80eeaeb79259a7d568b1222ffb6b7405.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, news, europe, vaccination, scandinavia, coronavirus, covid-19

Danish Health Minister Demands More Vaccinations to Avoid New Lockdown

06:47 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 07:00 GMT 27.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / PHILIP DAVALIPeople queue outside the vaccination center in Oksnehallen in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 12, 2021, during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
People queue outside the vaccination center in Oksnehallen in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 12, 2021, during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / PHILIP DAVALI
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Despite having vaccinated 85 percent of its population over the age of 12, Denmark has seen more than 1,000 daily cases of COVID for a week straight, a level unseen in months. Amid recent developments, which medical professionals called going "in the wrong direction", Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke threatened to reimpose restrictions.
Denmark, which barely a month ago removed all restrictions, risks new shutdowns if more citizens are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke has warned.

"If we are to keep Denmark open, we must have more people get the vaccine", the health minister said, as quoted by TV2. "We knew there would be an increase this autumn. But it is no secret that that increase has come pretty quickly already in October", Heunicke added.

So far, 75 percent of the Danish population has been vaccinated. Despite the high vaccination rate, however, the number of new cases of infection is rising.
On Tuesday, for the seventh day in a row, more than 1,000 new cases were registered nationwide, a level unseen in months. Among others, professor emeritus of infectious diseases at Aarhus University Eskild Petersen ventured that the epidemic is developing "in the wrong direction".
Health Minister Heunicke emphasised that vaccination must continue to be voluntary, but at the same time warned all those who have opted out that it "no longer works".
However, the opposition liberal-conservative party Venstre argued that Heunicke is breaking a key agreement by threatening to reintroduce restrictions. Venstre health spokesman Martin Geertsen called the warning "unacceptable" and contrary to Denmark's path through the pandemic so far.
"Here, the population has taken responsibility, and it does not help to scold people. It is a completely wild message by the health minister to threaten to shut down society", Martin Geertsen told TV2.

Before the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out, inoculation was highlighted as an effective weapon against the virus and a prerequisite for returning to normalcy. Therefore, Martin Geertsen saw Heunicke's threat as a breach of agreement that high vaccine adherence was tantamount to a farewell to restrictions and lockdowns.
The Conservatives health spokesman, Per Larsen, ventured that the current situation doesn't speak in favour of closure. "We have a very high vaccination rate in Denmark with some really good vaccines", he told TV2.
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (red) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
Fourth or Fifth COVID-19 Wave 'Likely', Danish Strategists Warn
16 September, 07:24 GMT
Denmark became one of the first nations in the EU to launch a post-COVID reopening, citing a high vaccination level, as one of the underlying reasons. The last restrictions were shed in September, when coronavirus formally ceased to be a "socially critical disease". Hereby, the government lost legal authority to impose special rules in society, including assembly bans, demand for COVID passports, and mask mandates. If the restrictions are to be reimposed, it requires COVID-19 to regain its formal status as socially critical.
So far, Denmark, a nation of 5.8 million, has seen 379,000 cases of COVID, with 2,700 deaths.
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:53 GMTChina Urges US to Respect Commitments on Taiwan in Response to Blinken's UN Statements
07:47 GMTFrance and Bayern Munich Player Lucas Hernandez Spared Jail Term
07:42 GMTUS Regulator Bans China Telecom America Over 'Significant' National Security Risks
07:38 GMTGerman Regulator to Consider Nord Stream 2 Network Independence
07:15 GMTCan Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Save His Manchester United Job?
07:06 GMTPrince Andrew's Lawyer Asks to Keep Epstein's Settlement With Virginia Giuffre Sealed
06:47 GMTDanish Health Minister Demands More Vaccinations to Avoid New Lockdown
06:42 GMTEx-Lehman Brothers Exec Predicts Three More Years of Inflation, Tech Stocks to 'Get Crushed'
06:39 GMTUS Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions Against India for Buying S-400 Missile Systems
06:28 GMTIsrael Plans to Allow Entry for Sputnik V-Vaccinated Tourists From 15 November, Source Says
06:18 GMTPoll: 6 in 10 Americans Say Oil, Gas Companies Bear Brunt of Blame for Climate Change
06:14 GMT'Worst Prepared': Denmark's Solo Mission Against Piracy Off the Coast of Africa Meets Criticism
06:06 GMTLondon Court Holds Hearing on US Appeal of Assange Extradition Case
05:51 GMTUK Budget and Spending Review: Sunak May Announce Britain Preparing for 'New Economy Post-COVID'
05:09 GMT'Pyramid Scheme': Project for Women-Only Island in Finnish Archipelago Fails to Materialise
04:00 GMTBoJo's National Insurance Tax Rise May Hinder Post-COVID Recovery, Cause Unrest in UK, Scholars Warn
03:42 GMTChina May Have the Edge in the Final Frontier With Its 'Satellite-Crushing' Weapon
01:50 GMTCongress to Get Tough on Armed Services After 2,000 Military Firearms Stolen During the 2010s
01:21 GMTOld Habits: Big Tobacco's Annual Cigarette Sales Increase for First Time in 20 Years, FTC Reports
01:00 GMTBlinken Speaks to Sudan's Prime Minister, Welcomes His Release - State Dept.