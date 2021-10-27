Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/court-decision-on-scythian-gold-creates-dangerous-precedent-russia-says-1090249508.html
Court Decision on 'Scythian Gold' Creates Dangerous Precedent, Russia Says
Court Decision on 'Scythian Gold' Creates Dangerous Precedent, Russia Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Dutch court’s decision to transfer the Scythian Gold collection to Ukraine creates an extremely dangerous precedent, the Russian Foreign... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T13:10+0000
2021-10-27T13:10+0000
netherlands
russia
ukraine
maria zakharova
scythian gold
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101654/50/1016545051_0:45:1300:776_1920x0_80_0_0_2dd97204017f20c3b6b8eaf3fd2ac68e.jpg
The legal battle over the Scythian gold collection erupted after the Crimean Peninsula conducted a referendum and reunited with Russia in March 2014. The said gold was sent to Amsterdam from four Crimean museums for a temporary exposition. However, the Allard Pierson museum decided against sending the collection to either Crimea or Ukraine before the court decision on it.This week, the Amsterdam court ruled that it should be sent to Kiev, which caused massive criticism in Crimea.
netherlands
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101654/50/1016545051_70:0:1226:867_1920x0_80_0_0_1211d55a19ef3a97902e4b902973c0f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netherlands, russia, ukraine, maria zakharova, scythian gold

Court Decision on 'Scythian Gold' Creates Dangerous Precedent, Russia Says

13:10 GMT 27.10.2021
© East News / AP Photo/Peter DejongA Scythian gold helmet
A Scythian gold helmet - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© East News / AP Photo/Peter Dejong
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Dutch court’s decision to transfer the Scythian Gold collection to Ukraine creates an extremely dangerous precedent, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"Guided exclusively by political motives, Dutch judges completely ignored the indisputable fact that 'Scythian gold' is the cultural and historical heritage of the people of the Crimean peninsula, where these artefacts were found and never left. The verdict of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal creates an extremely dangerous precedent that undermines trust between museum communities in different countries and calls into question the future prospects of inter-museum cooperation, including between Russia and the Netherlands", Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.

The legal battle over the Scythian gold collection erupted after the Crimean Peninsula conducted a referendum and reunited with Russia in March 2014.
© Sputnik / Dmitry KorobeinikovSamples of Scythian jewelry from its own depository and the State Hermitage Museum Gold Depository, and the latest finds of the Ufa archeological expedition
Samples of Scythian jewelry from its own depository and the State Hermitage Museum Gold Depository, and the latest finds of the Ufa archeological expedition - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
Samples of Scythian jewelry from its own depository and the State Hermitage Museum Gold Depository, and the latest finds of the Ufa archeological expedition
© Sputnik / Dmitry Korobeinikov
The said gold was sent to Amsterdam from four Crimean museums for a temporary exposition. However, the Allard Pierson museum decided against sending the collection to either Crimea or Ukraine before the court decision on it.
This week, the Amsterdam court ruled that it should be sent to Kiev, which caused massive criticism in Crimea.
1000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:21 GMTRussia's Minor Indigenous Peoples Exhibition Opens in Strasbourg
13:21 GMTIndia Warns Beijing Against Altering Status Quo at LAC Under Pretext of New Border Law
13:18 GMTZuckerberg's 'Family Office' Sued Over Harassment, Discrimination Allegations By Ex-Staffers
13:10 GMTCourt Decision on 'Scythian Gold' Creates Dangerous Precedent, Russia Says
13:02 GMTRussia Clarifying Information About Use of Turkish Drones by Ukraine in Donbass, Lavrov Says
13:01 GMTAt Least One Dead, 25 Hurt in Clashes Between Banned Islamist Group and Police in Pakistan - Videos
12:52 GMTPriti Patel Under Pressure to Сlarify UK Spy Agencies' Alleged Cloud Deal With Amazon
12:43 GMTFacebook Papers: Whistleblower Prepares to Testify Before Indian Parliament
12:42 GMTJoe Biden Mocked For Being 'Fixated' on Donald Trump After Mentioning Rival 24 Times in Speech
12:40 GMTAustralia, US Commit Millions in Financial Aid to Southeast Asia Amid AUKUS Tensions
12:25 GMTIndian Supreme Court Sets Up Independent Committee to Probe Pegasus Spyware Scandal
12:18 GMTAfrican Union Suspends Sudan's Participation in Organisation's Activities
12:18 GMTEast Asia Region Facing Arms Race Threat in Wake of INF Treaty Collapse, Putin Warns
12:06 GMTUS 6 January Committee to Subpoena Lawyer Who Advised Trump on Challenging Biden's 2020 Victory
12:06 GMTFrance Warns UK of Sanctions If Post-Brexit Fishing Row Not Solved
12:06 GMTIndian Cop Probing Shah Rukh Khan's Son Over Drug Case in the Dock for Alleged Fraud
11:42 GMT'Your Husband Will Be Killed, Nobody Can Save Him', State Chief Adviser's Wife Threatened
11:39 GMTLive Updates: Rishi Sunak Unveils UK Autumn Budget
11:33 GMTPoll: Two Thirds of French Believe 'Great Replacement' by Muslim Immigrants Could Occur in Country
11:14 GMTAssange Attending Appeal Hearing Via Video Link From London Prison