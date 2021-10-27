https://sputniknews.com/20211027/court-decision-on-scythian-gold-creates-dangerous-precedent-russia-says-1090249508.html

Court Decision on 'Scythian Gold' Creates Dangerous Precedent, Russia Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Dutch court’s decision to transfer the Scythian Gold collection to Ukraine creates an extremely dangerous precedent, the Russian Foreign... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

The legal battle over the Scythian gold collection erupted after the Crimean Peninsula conducted a referendum and reunited with Russia in March 2014. The said gold was sent to Amsterdam from four Crimean museums for a temporary exposition. However, the Allard Pierson museum decided against sending the collection to either Crimea or Ukraine before the court decision on it.This week, the Amsterdam court ruled that it should be sent to Kiev, which caused massive criticism in Crimea.

