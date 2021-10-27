Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/congress-to-get-tough-on-armed-services-after-2000-military-firearms-stolen-during-the-2010s--1090234433.html
Congress to Get Tough on Armed Services After 2,000 Military Firearms Stolen During the 2010s
Congress to Get Tough on Armed Services After 2,000 Military Firearms Stolen During the 2010s
A bombshell report from the Associated Press in June of 2021 has spurred Congress to tackle systemic problems that led to over 2,000 military firearms being... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T01:50+0000
2021-10-27T01:50+0000
department of defense
congress
firearms
mark milley
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089545046_0:19:3251:1849_1920x0_80_0_0_5d92f89a71857e99b890b1dbbb96a328.jpg
According to the AP report, over 2,000 military firearms were stolen from the Army, Marines, and Air Force throughout the 2010s, with some being used in violent crimes. In response, members of Congress are writing stricter regulations into the National Defense Authorization Act for branches of the military to report and prevent the theft of firearms.Members are expected to negotiate and hash out any differences in their proposed legislation before sending the bill to US President Joe Biden.Top-ranking General Mark Milley, in the wake of the June report, said the Department of Defense would look to make a “systemic fix” to stop the proliferation of AWOL firearms. However, some members of congress are unsure if the Department of Defense will do an adequate job.There is also a lack of trust that the Department of Defense will make the necessary changes. A concern raised in the initial AP report noted that some armed services suppressed basic information, indicating that the actual number of stolen firearms could be far larger. When reporters questioned military officials, they were often given conflicting statements.The Department of Defense can improve security and tracking measures of military firearms, but trusting it to police itself properly could be difficult without additional transparency. Congress has proposed inserting tracking devices into military firearms but has met resistance from military officials. The technology that makes weapons trackable reportedly doesn’t stop at the battlefield and could put military operations at risk.Lawmakers have requested a progress briefing by November 19th in which spokespersons from branches of the military will answer to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/us-has-no-issue-with-russia-china-military-drills-in-indo-pacific-region---pentagon-1090203524.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089545046_227:0:2956:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0bdb9bfc8a2ff31120ce90c10d0af5cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
department of defense, congress, firearms, mark milley

Congress to Get Tough on Armed Services After 2,000 Military Firearms Stolen During the 2010s

01:50 GMT 27.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOLSecretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, testify before the House Armed Services Committee on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan at the Rayburn House Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. September 29, 2021
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, testify before the House Armed Services Committee on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan at the Rayburn House Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. September 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
A bombshell report from the Associated Press in June of 2021 has spurred Congress to tackle systemic problems that led to over 2,000 military firearms being stolen throughout the 2010s.
According to the AP report, over 2,000 military firearms were stolen from the Army, Marines, and Air Force throughout the 2010s, with some being used in violent crimes. In response, members of Congress are writing stricter regulations into the National Defense Authorization Act for branches of the military to report and prevent the theft of firearms.
Members are expected to negotiate and hash out any differences in their proposed legislation before sending the bill to US President Joe Biden.
Top-ranking General Mark Milley, in the wake of the June report, said the Department of Defense would look to make a “systemic fix” to stop the proliferation of AWOL firearms. However, some members of congress are unsure if the Department of Defense will do an adequate job.
Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, "We are concerned that DOD has seemingly not yet developed a coherent strategy to improve its ability to account for military weapons and equipment."
There is also a lack of trust that the Department of Defense will make the necessary changes. A concern raised in the initial AP report noted that some armed services suppressed basic information, indicating that the actual number of stolen firearms could be far larger. When reporters questioned military officials, they were often given conflicting statements.
A group of naval vessels from China and Russia sails during joint military drills in the Sea of Japan, in this still image taken from video released on October 18, 2021. Video released October 18, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
US Has No Issue With Russia-China Military Drills in Indo-Pacific Region - Pentagon
25 October, 19:57 GMT
The Department of Defense can improve security and tracking measures of military firearms, but trusting it to police itself properly could be difficult without additional transparency. Congress has proposed inserting tracking devices into military firearms but has met resistance from military officials. The technology that makes weapons trackable reportedly doesn’t stop at the battlefield and could put military operations at risk.
Lawmakers have requested a progress briefing by November 19th in which spokespersons from branches of the military will answer to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:50 GMTCongress to Get Tough on Armed Services After 2,000 Military Firearms Stolen During the 2010s
01:21 GMTOld Habits: Big Tobacco's Annual Cigarette Sales Increase for the First Time 20 Years, FTC Reports
01:00 GMTBlinken Speaks to Sudan Prime Minister, Welcomes His Release - State Dept.
YesterdayChina Pushes Vaccination Program Ahead as Lanzhou Placed in Lockdown to Contain New Covid Cases
YesterdayAre Manchester United and Antonio Conte a Good Fit?
YesterdayAngry Emojis Only!
YesterdayThe Spice Must Flow: ‘Dune’ Sequel Greenlit After Successful Opening Weekend at US Box Office
YesterdayRightwing Chilean Newspaper Sparks Outrage after Tribute Article to Hermann Goring
YesterdayUS Intelligence Unit Seeks Way to Detect Radio Signals That Indicate Data Breaches
YesterdayUS Senate Confirms Ex-Republican Senator to Be Next Ambassador to Turkey
YesterdayUnited Airlines Pilots, Workers Refusing to Fly With Unvaccinated Colleagues, Court Docs Reveal
YesterdayEx-Lehman Brothers Exec Predicts 3 More Years of Inflation, Tech Stocks to 'Get Crushed'
YesterdayBacking for Increased US Police Budgets Surges to 47% Amid Rise in Violent Crime – Poll
YesterdayAt Least 6 Killed, 10 Injured in Attack by IS Militants in Eastern Iraq - Source
YesterdaySection of Biden's Infrastructure Bill for Fighting Climate Change Reportedly Tops $500 Billion
YesterdayManchester United Hierarchy Reportedly Split on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Future
YesterdayTexas Becomes Latest US State to Pass Anti-LGBTQ Law, Banning Trans Girls From Female Sports
YesterdayLe Pen Says Hungary's Orban Backs Launch of Hard-Right Alliance in Coming Months
YesterdayInvestors George Soros, Reid Hoffman Help Launch Group to Combat Online Disinformation
YesterdayChicago City Council Prepared to Vote on $31 Million Program to Assist Low-Income Households