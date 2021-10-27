https://sputniknews.com/20211027/congress-to-get-tough-on-armed-services-after-2000-military-firearms-stolen-during-the-2010s--1090234433.html

Congress to Get Tough on Armed Services After 2,000 Military Firearms Stolen During the 2010s

Congress to Get Tough on Armed Services After 2,000 Military Firearms Stolen During the 2010s

A bombshell report from the Associated Press in June of 2021 has spurred Congress to tackle systemic problems that led to over 2,000 military firearms being... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-27T01:50+0000

2021-10-27T01:50+0000

2021-10-27T01:50+0000

department of defense

congress

firearms

mark milley

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089545046_0:19:3251:1849_1920x0_80_0_0_5d92f89a71857e99b890b1dbbb96a328.jpg

According to the AP report, over 2,000 military firearms were stolen from the Army, Marines, and Air Force throughout the 2010s, with some being used in violent crimes. In response, members of Congress are writing stricter regulations into the National Defense Authorization Act for branches of the military to report and prevent the theft of firearms.Members are expected to negotiate and hash out any differences in their proposed legislation before sending the bill to US President Joe Biden.Top-ranking General Mark Milley, in the wake of the June report, said the Department of Defense would look to make a “systemic fix” to stop the proliferation of AWOL firearms. However, some members of congress are unsure if the Department of Defense will do an adequate job.There is also a lack of trust that the Department of Defense will make the necessary changes. A concern raised in the initial AP report noted that some armed services suppressed basic information, indicating that the actual number of stolen firearms could be far larger. When reporters questioned military officials, they were often given conflicting statements.The Department of Defense can improve security and tracking measures of military firearms, but trusting it to police itself properly could be difficult without additional transparency. Congress has proposed inserting tracking devices into military firearms but has met resistance from military officials. The technology that makes weapons trackable reportedly doesn’t stop at the battlefield and could put military operations at risk.Lawmakers have requested a progress briefing by November 19th in which spokespersons from branches of the military will answer to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

https://sputniknews.com/20211025/us-has-no-issue-with-russia-china-military-drills-in-indo-pacific-region---pentagon-1090203524.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

department of defense, congress, firearms, mark milley