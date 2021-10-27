https://sputniknews.com/20211027/china-urges-us-to-respect-commitments-on-taiwan-in-response-to-blinkens-un-statements-1090238780.html

China Urges US to Respect Commitments on Taiwan in Response to Blinken's UN Statements

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese Embassy in the United States has called on Washington to comply with the "One China" principle and adhere to its commitments...

The mission recalled that political relations between Washington and Beijing are based on the "One China" principle and the three Sino-US Joint Communiques, noting that China has always opposed the "Taiwan Relations Act" and the "Six Assurances" unilaterally concocted by the US.The remarks come after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged all UN member states to join Washington in supporting Taiwan's "robust [and] meaningful" participation throughout the United Nations system in line with the "One China" policy.Earlier this month, Taiwanese Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said that mainland China may be fully prepared to attack the island by 2025. His assumption followed the deployment by China of 150 military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defence zone since early October for drills. Last week, US President Joe Biden said that his country would come to Taiwan's aid in case of military aggression from China.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own democratically elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognise its sovereignty.

