China Signs Economic Deal With Cuba; US Accuses Iran in Syria Attack

China has countered Biden's Taiwan measures and called out the US's hypocrisy by signing a belt and road-related economic deal with Cuba. 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

China Signs Economic Deal with Cuba; US Accuses Iran in Syria Attack China has countered Biden's Taiwan measures and called out the US empire's hypocrisy by signing a belt and road-related economic deal with Cuba.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Sudan coup. The African nation of Sudan is in chaos after a military coup that has many casting a suspicious eye towards the US. Creating further suspicion, Israeli officials have voiced support for the extra democratic move in a recent interview.Marjorie Cohn, professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Dr. Cohn argues that the UK high court has no option other than to drop the charges and release the beleaguered journalist in light of recent information regarding an assassination plot by US intelligence leaders.James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Zalmay Khalilzad served as the ambassador to Afghanistan and was also involved in the withdrawal negotiations. Khalilzad has opened up in a recent interview to give his side of the story.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University and activist with Pivot for Peace, joins us to discuss China. China has countered Biden's Taiwan measures and called out the US's hypocrisy by signing a belt and road-related economic deal with Cuba. Biden's "rules-based order" is being exposed as a fraud. The US continues to make military and economic maneuvers on the borders of Russia and China while arguing that the entire Western hemisphere is under its umbrella.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and Host of The Backstory joins us to discuss the Facebook whistleblower. Recent information that has been unearthed is exposing the so-called Facebook whistleblower as an intelligence operative bent on supporting the US's desire to impose complete control over social media. Frances Haugen is represented by US intelligence insiders and claims to have worked for a Facebook unit that is staffed by former intelligence operatives.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the US economy. Dr. Jack argues that a financial transaction tax is not only a good idea but desperately needed to revive the US economy and pay for the proposed build-back better legislation. He says that a minimal tax would create 2.4 trillion dollars within the first five years.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. An article in the American Conservative magazine poses the question as to whether the threats and bluster of the Biden administration is going to lead the US into a disastrous war. As is normally the case, the US is again blaming Iran-related groups for an attack on an illegal military base in Syria.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss NATO. NATO has deteriorated into a theatre of the absurd. Ridiculous claims against Russia have now been joined by a chorus of anti-China rhetoric as some elements in the rapidly fracturing coalition seek to join the US in a misguided shift to include the Asian power in their quixotic crusade.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

