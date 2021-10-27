Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/brazilian-president-slams-senate-special-commissions-charges-as-farce-1090262800.html
Brazilian President Slams Senate Special Commission's Charges as Farce
Brazilian President Slams Senate Special Commission's Charges as Farce
RIO DE JANEIRO, October 27 (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro slammed the Senate special commission's report charging him with nine crimes in... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T21:13+0000
2021-10-27T21:13+0000
brazil
latin america
senate
charges
pandemic
jair bolsonaro
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090262720_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6edd9a7911222b0f199e4e48e5d0a5c7.jpg
"Anyone who is prudent enough understands that it was farce, this parliamentary commission of Renan’s inquiry. Perhaps this is revenge?" Bolsonaro said in a television appearance.The president also added that the commission's rapporteur, Senator Renan Calheiros, is attacking him out of revenge for old personal quarrels with his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro. The politician nevertheless acknowledged that the work of this commission has a great influence on the international level.Earlier on Wednesday, senators handed the special commission's report to the republic's attorney general, who now has 30 days to decide whether to file a formal complaint against the president. The list of the accused also includes three children of Bolsonaro, current and former ministers, federal deputies and businessmen. They are held responsible for a large number of victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, violation of sanitary measures, quackery, incitement to crime, falsification of documents, irrational use of public funds, malfeasance, crimes against humanity and violation of social rights.
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/brazils-senate-accuses-bolsonaro-of-mass-homicide-as-herd-immunity-policy-fails---reports-1090052772.html
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090262720_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a60941fb5eee6f6c6e5c4de745b4765.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazil, latin america, senate, charges, pandemic, jair bolsonaro, covid-19

Brazilian President Slams Senate Special Commission's Charges as Farce

21:13 GMT 27.10.2021
© REUTERS / UESLEI MARCELINOBrazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during the ceremony for the Modernization of Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 7, 2021.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during the ceremony for the Modernization of Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© REUTERS / UESLEI MARCELINO
Subscribe
RIO DE JANEIRO, October 27 (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro slammed the Senate special commission's report charging him with nine crimes in handling the COVID-19 outbreak as farce.
"Anyone who is prudent enough understands that it was farce, this parliamentary commission of Renan’s inquiry. Perhaps this is revenge?" Bolsonaro said in a television appearance.
The president also added that the commission's rapporteur, Senator Renan Calheiros, is attacking him out of revenge for old personal quarrels with his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro. The politician nevertheless acknowledged that the work of this commission has a great influence on the international level.

"As for the country's image in the world, it is terrible - it is believed that we live under a dictatorship, that I detain journalists, that I attack freedom of speech, that I have killed COVID patients," Bolsonaro said, adding that this image negatively affects the economy, hitting at investments, tourism, fuel and inflation.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro smiles during a ceremony to meet the paralympic athletes at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
Brazil's Senate Accuses Bolsonaro of Mass Homicide as Herd Immunity Policy Fails - Reports
19 October, 23:14 GMT
Earlier on Wednesday, senators handed the special commission's report to the republic's attorney general, who now has 30 days to decide whether to file a formal complaint against the president. The list of the accused also includes three children of Bolsonaro, current and former ministers, federal deputies and businessmen. They are held responsible for a large number of victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, violation of sanitary measures, quackery, incitement to crime, falsification of documents, irrational use of public funds, malfeasance, crimes against humanity and violation of social rights.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:45 GMTUS, Turkey Hold ‘Productive’ Talks on Ankara’s Removal From F-35 Jet Program, Pentagon Says
21:38 GMTAmericans' Fear Economy Weakening Despite Record 74% Saying 'Good Time' to Get Job, Poll Shows
21:24 GMTFacebook Employees Told to Preserve All Communications for Legal Reasons - Reports
21:19 GMTUS Budgets $60.8Bln for National Intelligence Programs in 2021
21:18 GMTWhen Harry Met Meghan: Prince Was 'Struggling to Find Himself', Had Anger Issues Before, Author Says
21:13 GMTBrazilian President Slams Senate Special Commission's Charges as Farce
21:11 GMTToo ‘White & Male’: Adam Schiff Expresses Concern Over Lack of Diversity in Intelligence Community
20:54 GMT‘We Strongly Oppose’ Israel’s Approval of Massive New West Bank Settlement Plan, US Says
20:52 GMTUK Responds to French Threat of Sanctions Over Fishing Permits Row
20:35 GMTStoneo or Oreo?: US Parents Warned of THC-Laced Halloween Candy
20:16 GMTTexas House Launches Probe Into School Library Books’ on Race and Sexuality
19:15 GMTManchin Denounces Billionaire Tax Proposal Aimed at Funding Democrats’ Spending Package
19:06 GMTUS Top General Says Alleged Chinese Hypersonic Missile Launch Was 'Very Close to Sputnik Moment'
18:58 GMTUS Says Ready to 'Quickly Reach, Implement' Return to JCPOA With Iran in New Round of Vienna Talks
18:52 GMTViolent Night in Alencon, France Leaves 13 Vehicles Torched After Teens' Arrest For Selling Drugs
18:45 GMTRail Union Makes Final Offer to ScotRail as Strike Looms During COP26
18:31 GMTPolish Justice Ministry Suggests Withholding EU Contributions After Court of Justice Fine
18:27 GMTIsrael OKs Almost 3,000 New Housing Units in West Bank
18:12 GMTPrince Andrew Sex Scandal: Judge OKs Keeping Key Epstein-Giuffre Settlement Secret
18:03 GMTTwo Russian Tu-160s Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas