Americans' Fear Economy Weakening Despite Record 74% Saying 'Good Time' to Get Job, Poll Shows

2021-10-27T21:38+0000

The current -25 point reading in Gallup’s economic confidence index for October is the lowest since -33 in April 2020 and -28 the next month, when unemployment was spiking as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the release said.The index has a theoretical range of plus 100 if all respondents say the economy is excellent or good and that it is getting better, and minus 100 if everyone says the economy is poor and getting worse, the release said.Although Americans this month are more pessimistic about the US economy, 74% say now is a good time to find a quality job, a record since Gallup began asking the question in 2001, the release added.Although the number of coronavirus cases in the United States began to wane in recent weeks, the economic effects persist as employers in many industries struggle to fill job openings, according to the release.

