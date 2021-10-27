Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/americans-fear-economy-weakening-despite-record-74-saying-good-time-to-get-job-poll-shows-1090263329.html
Americans' Fear Economy Weakening Despite Record 74% Saying 'Good Time' to Get Job, Poll Shows
Americans' Fear Economy Weakening Despite Record 74% Saying 'Good Time' to Get Job, Poll Shows
Americans' Fear Economy Weakening Despite Record 74% Saying 'Good Time' to Get Job, Poll Shows
2021-10-27T21:38+0000
2021-10-27T21:38+0000
us
jobs
us economy
gallup poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102190/17/1021901744_0:191:5203:3118_1920x0_80_0_0_71e90b936faaf0a002e5e000cb181cce.jpg
The current -25 point reading in Gallup’s economic confidence index for October is the lowest since -33 in April 2020 and -28 the next month, when unemployment was spiking as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the release said.The index has a theoretical range of plus 100 if all respondents say the economy is excellent or good and that it is getting better, and minus 100 if everyone says the economy is poor and getting worse, the release said.Although Americans this month are more pessimistic about the US economy, 74% say now is a good time to find a quality job, a record since Gallup began asking the question in 2001, the release added.Although the number of coronavirus cases in the United States began to wane in recent weeks, the economic effects persist as employers in many industries struggle to fill job openings, according to the release.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102190/17/1021901744_395:0:4808:3310_1920x0_80_0_0_03d33439f04d89b06ec68a5b8313170b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, jobs, us economy, gallup poll

Americans' Fear Economy Weakening Despite Record 74% Saying 'Good Time' to Get Job, Poll Shows

21:38 GMT 27.10.2021
© AP Photo / David GoldmanIn this Oct. 20, 2014 photo, unemployed coal miner Eddie Jones looks for jobs on a computer at the Kentucky Career Center in Harlan, Kentucky.
In this Oct. 20, 2014 photo, unemployed coal miner Eddie Jones looks for jobs on a computer at the Kentucky Career Center in Harlan, Kentucky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© AP Photo / David Goldman
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Americans’ expectations for the US economy fell to the lowest point since early in the coronavirus pandemic, despite three-fourths of adults saying now is a good time to apply for a job, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.
The current -25 point reading in Gallup’s economic confidence index for October is the lowest since -33 in April 2020 and -28 the next month, when unemployment was spiking as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the release said.
The index has a theoretical range of plus 100 if all respondents say the economy is excellent or good and that it is getting better, and minus 100 if everyone says the economy is poor and getting worse, the release said.
"Three-quarters of Americans rate current economic conditions in the country as only fair (42%) or poor (33%), and 68% say the economy is getting worse," Gallup said in a press release combining data on economic confidence and job-hunting prospects from an October 1-19 survey.
Although Americans this month are more pessimistic about the US economy, 74% say now is a good time to find a quality job, a record since Gallup began asking the question in 2001, the release added.
Although the number of coronavirus cases in the United States began to wane in recent weeks, the economic effects persist as employers in many industries struggle to fill job openings, according to the release.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:45 GMTUS, Turkey Hold ‘Productive’ Talks on Ankara’s Removal From F-35 Jet Program, Pentagon Says
21:38 GMTAmericans' Fear Economy Weakening Despite Record 74% Saying 'Good Time' to Get Job, Poll Shows
21:24 GMTFacebook Employees Told to Preserve All Communications for Legal Reasons - Reports
21:19 GMTUS Budgets $60.8Bln for National Intelligence Programs in 2021
21:18 GMTWhen Harry Met Meghan: Prince Was 'Struggling to Find Himself', Had Anger Issues Before, Author Says
21:13 GMTBrazilian President Slams Senate Special Commission's Charges as Farce
21:11 GMTToo ‘White & Male’: Adam Schiff Expresses Concern Over Lack of Diversity in Intelligence Community
20:54 GMT‘We Strongly Oppose’ Israel’s Approval of Massive New West Bank Settlement Plan, US Says
20:52 GMTUK Responds to French Threat of Sanctions Over Fishing Permits Row
20:35 GMTStoneo or Oreo?: US Parents Warned of THC-Laced Halloween Candy
20:16 GMTTexas House Launches Probe Into School Library Books’ on Race and Sexuality
19:15 GMTManchin Denounces Billionaire Tax Proposal Aimed at Funding Democrats’ Spending Package
19:06 GMTUS Top General Says Alleged Chinese Hypersonic Missile Launch Was 'Very Close to Sputnik Moment'
18:58 GMTUS Says Ready to 'Quickly Reach, Implement' Return to JCPOA With Iran in New Round of Vienna Talks
18:52 GMTViolent Night in Alencon, France Leaves 13 Vehicles Torched After Teens' Arrest For Selling Drugs
18:45 GMTRail Union Makes Final Offer to ScotRail as Strike Looms During COP26
18:31 GMTPolish Justice Ministry Suggests Withholding EU Contributions After Court of Justice Fine
18:27 GMTIsrael OKs Almost 3,000 New Housing Units in West Bank
18:12 GMTPrince Andrew Sex Scandal: Judge OKs Keeping Key Epstein-Giuffre Settlement Secret
18:03 GMTTwo Russian Tu-160s Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas