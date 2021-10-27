Alec Baldwin's Gun Fired Live Lead Projectile, Too Early to 'Comment on Charges', Sheriff Says

Alec Baldwin's gun fired a "live lead projectile" during the incident on the set of 'Rust' earlier this month, the Santa Fe county sheriff has stated. New Mexico authorities added that they managed to recover the bullet, which had been fired from the actor's gun, from the shoulder of the film's director, Joel Souza, who was injured during the incident.The sheriff said more live rounds had been found on the film set. Police seized two more guns from the movie set: a single-action revolver, which might have been modified, and a plastic prop revolver.County sheriff Adan Mendoza noted that the investigation must still determine how the live round ended up in Baldwin's gun. He stressed that it was too early to comment on any charges related to the shooting for the moment.Sheriff Mendoza thus echoed the statement of District-Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who said it was too early to judge what happened at the scene since it is not yet clear whether the shooting was an act of negligence and, if so, by whom. The DA, however, noted that all options were on the table and did not rule out charging Baldwin.
The actor fired a gun during the shooting of the western 'Rust', fatally wounding cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza. Preliminary reports suggest that the actor was led to believe the gun was "cold", meaning it was not supposed to be loaded with live ammunition.
